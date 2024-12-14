Sioux Lookout Weather: A Frosty Start with Flurries in the Forecast

Morning Chill and Afternoon Clouds

Sioux Lookout begins the day under mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of -8°C. Humidity sits at a crisp 64%, and a south wind at 11 km/h makes it feel more like -13°C. The barometric pressure is at 103.3 kPa and falling, hinting at potential weather changes. As the day progresses, expect mainly sunny conditions to give way to increasing cloudiness by noon. A 30% chance of flurries will develop in the afternoon as winds from the south pick up to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high will reach -6°C, with a wind chill of -18°C this morning improving to -10°C in the afternoon.

Tonight: A Cloudy and Calm Evening

This evening will remain cloudy, with a 40% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will settle to 15 km/h, and temperatures will hold steady near -5°C. The wind chill will feel like -13°C this evening, easing slightly to -8°C overnight. Take care on the roads as freezing drizzle may create slick conditions.

Sunday: Milder with a Wintry Mix

Sunday brings overcast skies with a 60% chance of flurries and freezing drizzle. Winds will remain light, and temperatures will rise to a high of 0°C, making it feel more comfortable compared to recent days. The morning wind chill will hover around -8°C, so dress warmly to start your day.

Sunday Night into Monday: Mild Before Another Chill

Sunday night stays cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -1°C. Monday will continue the cloudy trend with a 60% chance of flurries and a high of +2°C, offering a temporary respite from the cold. However, by Monday night, temperatures will plummet to -11°C with lingering flurries possible.

Sioux Lookout Weather History: December 14

On this date, Sioux Lookout has recorded extremes ranging from a high of +6.1°C in 1958 to a bone-chilling low of -37.2°C in 1983. Today’s weather falls comfortably between these two, though the wind chill keeps it feeling colder.

What to Wear?

Bundle up today with thermal layers and wind-resistant outerwear to combat the morning’s biting wind chill. Waterproof boots are a good choice to prepare for potential flurries and freezing drizzle tonight. Sunday’s milder temperatures still call for a warm jacket but add some rain protection to your ensemble.

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout’s Winter Legacy

Did you know? Sioux Lookout is known for its cold, long winters, with an average of 192 frost days per year! That’s over half the calendar year spent in freezing temperatures.