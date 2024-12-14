Significant Police Presence Reported on McKellar Avenue in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Residents in Thunder Bay’s south end are noticing a significant police presence near the 400 block of McKellar Avenue North and Finlayson Street. At least four Thunder Bay Police Service units have been deployed to the area, with reports indicating that officers are actively searching the vicinity.

As of now, police have not disclosed the nature of their investigation, leaving the public to speculate about the situation. The scene remains active, and officers appear focused on a specific search operation in the neighborhood.

Thanks to our NetNewsLedger Newshawks for the tip on the police presence.

Community members are advised to avoid the area to allow law enforcement to carry out their duties safely and efficiently. NetNewsLedger will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.

Stay tuned for further details.