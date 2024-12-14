Sault Ste. Marie Weather: Frosty Beginnings and a Mild Shift Ahead

Morning Chill and Afternoon Flurries

Sault Ste. Marie is starting the day under mostly cloudy skies with a brisk -17°C. With a gentle northeast breeze at 3 km/h, the wind chill makes it feel like -19°C. Barometric pressure is rising at 104.5 kPa, signaling relatively calm weather ahead. Humidity is at a high 88%, so the cold feels extra biting. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the morning, with a 30% chance of flurries popping up this afternoon. Winds will shift to the southeast at 20 km/h, and temperatures will warm slightly, reaching a high of -2°C. However, the morning’s wind chill of -27°C will moderate to a more tolerable -8°C by the afternoon.

Tonight: A Steady Evening

Tonight, cloud cover will increase early in the evening, and southeast winds will strengthen to 30 km/h. Temperatures will hold steady near -1°C, with a wind chill hovering around -10°C. It’s a good evening to stay cozy indoors, with brisk winds to contend with outside.

Sunday: A Wet and Wintry Blend

Sunday brings cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries or drizzle late in the morning, transitioning to periods of light snow or drizzle around noon. Watch out for a potential risk of freezing drizzle in the late morning hours. Winds will persist from the southeast at 20 km/h, and the high will nudge above freezing to +1°C.

Sunday Night into Monday: Rain Showers or Flurries

Sunday night will stay cloudy, with a 40% chance of flurries or rain showers and a mild low of +2°C. Monday keeps the cloudy trend going, with a high of +3°C and a 40% chance of showers, while Monday night could bring snow flurries as temperatures dip to -2°C.

Sault Ste. Marie Weather History: December 14

On this date, Sault Ste. Marie has seen some wild extremes: a high of +12.2°C in 1975 and a frigid low of -29.4°C in 1963. Today’s conditions lean toward the chilly end of the spectrum, though a warmup is on the way.

What to Wear?

For today, bundle up with thermal layers and a thick jacket to fend off the bitter morning wind chill. By afternoon, you can ease up slightly, but stay prepared for flurries. Tomorrow’s forecast calls for waterproof boots and a warm, rain-resistant coat—be ready for anything from drizzle to light snow.

Weather Trivia: The Great Frost of 1982

Did you know? In December 1982, Sault Ste. Marie endured one of its longest stretches of sub-zero temperatures, with the mercury staying below -20°C for 12 straight days. Winter here doesn’t mess around!