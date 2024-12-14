Rise in Suspected Overdoses Prompts Warning from Kenora OPP

Kenora, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Kenora is raising concerns over an increase in suspected overdoses. Residents are reminded of the dangers associated with using illicit substances from unregulated sources and are encouraged to stay vigilant to protect themselves and others.

Call 9-1-1 During Overdoses: Legal Protections Apply

The OPP is urging the public to immediately call 9-1-1 if someone is experiencing an overdose. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSDOA) provides legal protection against simple drug possession charges for individuals seeking emergency assistance.

This protection applies to both the individual experiencing an overdose and anyone present at the scene, regardless of whether they stay or leave before help arrives.

Recognizing Overdose Symptoms

Understanding the signs of an overdose can save lives. Symptoms include:

Difficulty walking, talking, or staying awake

Blue lips or nails

Cold and clammy skin

Choking or gurgling sounds

Slow, weak, or no breathing

Dizziness, confusion, and extreme drowsiness

Anyone encountering these symptoms is urged to act immediately by contacting emergency services.

Handling and Disposing of Drugs Safely

Community members should avoid handling any unknown substances, which could be harmful upon contact. Instead, report any suspected illegal substances to the police for proper disposal.

For expired or unused prescription medications, residents can return them to their local pharmacy, hospital, or medical clinic. Many areas also host prescription drug take-back programs to encourage safe disposal.

OPP’s Commitment to Combat the Opioid Crisis

The OPP continues to collaborate with community organizations to address the opioid crisis locally and across Ontario. Public awareness and partnerships are critical to ensuring safer communities.