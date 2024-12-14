Northern Ontario First Nations Community Weather Outlook for December 14 to 18

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – As December 2024 arrives at the mid point of the month, Northern Ontario’s First Nation communities are experiencing typical early winter conditions.

Here’s a comprehensive weather report for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, Big Trout Lake, Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat for December 14 to 18, 2024.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post):

Current Conditions: Cloudy with light snow, temperature at -4°C. Barometric pressure is 1012 hPa and falling. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h.

Forecast: Expect overcast skies with intermittent snow showers throughout the period. Highs will range from -6°C to -2°C, with lows between -12°C and -8°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:24 AM; sunset at 4:24 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Windproof jackets and insulated boots are recommended to stay warm and dry.

Trivia: Marten Falls often experiences early December snowfalls that contribute to the formation of winter trails essential for community connectivity.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn): Current Conditions: Overcast with a temperature of -10°C. Barometric pressure at 1020 hPa and steady. Winds from the north at 20 km/h. Forecast: Snow flurries are expected intermittently, with temperatures ranging from -12°C to -5°C during the day and dropping to -18°C at night. Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:45 AM; sunset at 4:15 PM. Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with thermal undergarments is advisable to combat the cold winds. Trivia: Fort Severn, being Ontario’s northernmost community, often experiences polar night conditions in December, with very short daylight hours.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong): Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, temperature at -8°C. Barometric pressure at 1015 hPa and falling. Winds from the west at 10 km/h. Forecast: Periods of light snow are expected, with daytime highs between -7°C and -3°C and nighttime lows around -15°C. Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:30 AM; sunset at 4:20 PM. Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated coats and gloves are essential for warmth. Trivia: December marks the beginning of ice road preparations in Fort Hope, crucial for transportation during the winter months.

Sachigo Lake: Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, temperature at -9°C. Barometric pressure at 1018 hPa and steady. Winds from the southwest at 15 km/h. Forecast: Expect cloudy conditions with occasional snow showers. Highs will range from -8°C to -4°C, with lows between -14°C and -10°C. Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:35 AM; sunset at 4:25 PM. Wardrobe Suggestions: Thermal layers and waterproof footwear are recommended. Trivia: Sachigo Lake’s proximity to large water bodies often results in lake-effect snow during December.

Big Trout Lake (KI): Current Conditions: Overcast, temperature at -11°C. Barometric pressure at 1022 hPa and rising. Winds from the east at 12 km/h. Forecast: Snow flurries are likely, with daytime temperatures between -10°C and -5°C and nighttime lows around -16°C. Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:40 AM; sunset at 4:30 PM. Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy-duty parkas and snow pants are advisable. Trivia: Big Trout Lake is known for its extensive ice fishing season, which typically begins in December.

Sandy Lake: Current Conditions: Light snow, temperature at -7°C. Barometric pressure at 1010 hPa and falling. Winds from the southeast at 18 km/h. Forecast: Continuous light snow is expected, with highs ranging from -6°C to -2°C and lows between -13°C and -9°C. Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:25 AM; sunset at 4:15 PM. Wardrobe Suggestions: Water-resistant outerwear is essential to stay dry. Trivia: Sandy Lake often experiences significant snowfall in December, leading to picturesque winter landscapes.

Pikangikum: Current Conditions: Cloudy, temperature at -10°C. Barometric pressure at 1013 hPa and steady. Winds from the northeast at 14 km/h. Forecast: Overcast skies with chances of snow showers. Daytime highs between -9°C and -4°C, with nighttime lows around -15°C. Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:20 AM; sunset at 4:10 PM. Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated mittens and scarves are recommended. Trivia: Pikangikum’s December weather often includes heavy snowfall, making snowmobiling a common mode of transportation.

Cat Lake: Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, temperature at -12°C. Barometric pressure at 1020 hPa and rising. Winds from the north at 10 km/h. Forecast: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with occasional snow flurries. Highs will range from -11°C to -5°C, with lows between -17°C and -12°C. Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:28 AM; sunset at 4:18 PM. Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with windproof outer layers is advisable.

Trivia: Cat Lake’s December temperatures often lead to the early formation of ice roads, vital for transportation and supplies during the winter months.

Kasabonika Lake:

Current Conditions: Overcast with light snow, temperature at -11°C. Barometric pressure at 1015 hPa and falling. Winds from the east at 16 km/h.

Forecast: Persistent cloud cover with occasional flurries expected throughout the forecast period. Daytime highs will range from -10°C to -4°C, with nighttime lows dipping to -15°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:33 AM; sunset at 4:22 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy-duty boots and a warm parka are recommended for navigating snowy conditions.

Trivia: Kasabonika Lake is known for its remote beauty, and December often brings the first heavy snowfalls that transform the area into a winter wonderland.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House):

Current Conditions: Mainly clear with a temperature of -13°C. Barometric pressure at 1022 hPa and steady. Winds are calm.

Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of flurries on some days. Highs will hover between -12°C and -5°C, with lows dipping as low as -18°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:38 AM; sunset at 4:25 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered winter clothing and insulated gloves will help fend off the deep chill.

Trivia: Neskantaga’s pristine natural environment becomes a snow lover’s paradise in December, perfect for traditional winter activities like trapping and snowshoeing.

Summer Beaver:

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, temperature at -14°C. Barometric pressure at 1018 hPa and steady. Winds from the north at 10 km/h.

Forecast: Overcast conditions with periods of snow flurries. Daytime highs will range from -10°C to -6°C, with nighttime lows around -16°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:42 AM; sunset at 4:30 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A winter hat and a thick scarf will keep you comfortable in the cold winds.

Trivia: Summer Beaver experiences its longest nights in December, with stunning views of the aurora borealis lighting up the sky.

Peawanuck:

Current Conditions: Overcast with snow, temperature at -15°C. Barometric pressure at 1025 hPa and steady. Winds from the north-northwest at 12 km/h.

Forecast: Light snow showers will persist, with daytime highs between -13°C and -7°C and nighttime lows dropping to -20°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:55 AM; sunset at 4:05 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Thermal layers and waterproof gear are essential to stay warm and dry.

Trivia: Peawanuck’s December weather often sees heavy snow that supports the thriving polar bear population in the nearby Hudson Bay region.

Attawapiskat:

Current Conditions: Cloudy with snow flurries, temperature at -12°C. Barometric pressure at 1019 hPa and falling. Winds from the south at 15 km/h.

Forecast: Overcast skies with flurries expected most days. Daytime highs will range from -11°C to -3°C, with nighttime lows between -18°C and -9°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:50 AM; sunset at 4:10 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated boots and a hooded parka will shield you from the cold winds and snow.

Trivia: Attawapiskat’s December snows often mark the beginning of the ice fishing season, a vital activity for the local community.

Weather Advisories

Freezing Drizzle Warnings: Communities such as Peawanuck, Sandy Lake, and Big Trout Lake may experience periods of freezing drizzle over the weekend. This could lead to icy roads and sidewalks. Exercise caution when traveling or walking outdoors.

Final Thoughts

Northern Ontario’s First Nations communities are in the heart of winter, with chilly conditions, occasional flurries, and the risk of freezing drizzle. This period offers breathtaking natural beauty but also challenges, so dressing appropriately and staying weather-aware is critical. Whether you’re navigating icy trails, marveling at the aurora borealis, or preparing for the winter harvest, December highlights the resilience and spirit of these remote regions.