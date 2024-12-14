Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather: A Chilly Start with Flurries on the Horizon

Morning Frost and Gusty Winds

Kenora starts the day under mainly clear skies, with temperatures at -12°C and a wind chill that feels like a brisk -19°C. Humidity sits at 77%, and the barometric pressure, currently at 103.1 kPa, is falling, hinting at changes ahead. A south-southeast wind blowing at 17 km/h, with gusts up to 29 km/h, adds a frosty edge to the morning air. By this afternoon, skies will cloud over with a 30% chance of flurries. Winds will strengthen to 30 km/h, gusting to 50, as the high reaches -8°C, though it will still feel like -15°C due to the wind chill.

Tonight: Cloudy with a Wintry Mix

Expect cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will ease slightly to 20 km/h from the south, and temperatures will rise to -5°C by morning. The wind chill will hover near -15°C, so icy roads and sidewalks could become a concern.

Sunday: Milder with Mixed Precipitation

Sunday brings continued cloud cover and a 60% chance of flurries or freezing drizzle. Winds from the southeast at 20 km/h will push temperatures higher, with a daytime high of -1°C. Wind chills will range from -12°C in the morning to a more comfortable -5°C by afternoon.

Sunday Night into Monday: Light Snow and Rising Temps

Sunday night stays cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -1°C. Monday will see some sun breaking through the clouds but a 60% chance of flurries persists, as temperatures peak at 0°C. By Monday night, skies will clear partially, with the mercury dropping sharply to -13°C.

A Look Ahead to Tuesday

Tuesday’s weather will be a stark reminder of winter’s grip, with a high of -12°C under a mix of sun and cloud, along with a 30% chance of flurries. Overnight lows will plummet to -20°C, so be ready to bundle up mid-week.

Weather History: December 14 in Kenora

Kenora has seen extremes on December 14, from a record high of +6.7°C in 1969 to a bone-chilling -37.8°C in 1961. Today’s temperatures lean towards the cooler side, though not record-breaking.

What to Wear?

Today calls for thick winter layers and a windproof coat to shield you from the biting wind chill. If you’re out this evening, be cautious of freezing drizzle, so waterproof boots and gloves are a must. Tomorrow’s mild weather might let you ease up on the layers but keep rain-resistant gear handy.

Weather Trivia: Kenora’s Icy Reputation

Did you know? Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region experience some of Canada’s most variable winter weather, with the lake’s microclimate often creating sudden changes in temperature and precipitation.