Geraldton Weather: Frosty Mornings, Cloudy Skies, and a Warmer Shift

Arctic Chill to Start Your Day

Geraldton greets the day with mostly cloudy skies and a crisp -19°C. The light eastern breeze at 4 km/h amplifies the cold, creating a wind chill of -22°C. Humidity sits at 83%, with the air feeling icy but dry. Barometric pressure measures 104.0 kPa, a stable reading typical of a frigid arctic air mass.

This morning’s wind chill plunges to a frosty -26°C, so bundle up if you’re heading outdoors. By the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds will emerge, with a 30% chance of flurries.

Southerly winds picking up to 20 km/h (gusting to 40) will help the temperature climb to a high of -4°C, with a more tolerable wind chill of -9°C.

Tonight: A Slightly Milder Evening

Clouds will thicken through the evening, with winds calming to 15 km/h. The temperature will hold steady at around -3°C, and the wind chill will feel like -9°C. While it’s still cold, this is a noticeable break from the harsh morning conditions.

Sunday: Cloudy and Potentially Slick

Sunday ushers in a cloudy sky with a 60% chance of flurries or drizzle, and the possibility of freezing drizzle creating slick conditions in the morning.

The southerly winds will return at 20 km/h, and temperatures will rise above freezing to a high of +1°C. The morning, however, will start on the chilly side, with a wind chill of -7°C.

Sunday Night into Monday: Warming Up

Sunday night will remain cloudy, with a low of +2°C—a significant departure from the week’s frosty trend. Monday keeps the mild streak going, bringing a high of +4°C and a 30% chance of showers. Cooler air returns Monday night, with flurries possible as the low dips to -4°C.

Geraldton Weather History: December 14

Historically, December 14 in Geraldton has swung between extremes, with a record high of +5.0°C in 1982 and a record low of -33.3°C in 1976. Today’s conditions lean towards the colder side, though not record-breaking.

What to Wear?

Today calls for heavy-duty winter wear: insulated layers, a windproof parka, and gloves are must-haves, especially for the early morning hours. By Sunday, waterproof boots and a good rain-resistant coat are advised to prepare for drizzle or flurries.

Weather Trivia: Geraldton’s Icy Winters

Did you know? Geraldton often ranks among Ontario’s coldest towns during winter, thanks to its position in the heart of the Canadian Shield. Some winters see temperatures dip below -40°C, making today feel almost mild by comparison!