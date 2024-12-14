Freezing Drizzle Alert Issued for Northwestern Ontario – Highways 17 and 11 Expect Slippery Conditions

Icy Conditions Expected Across Multiple Regions

A Freezing Drizzle Alert is now in effect for Kenora, Highway 17, Highway 11, Rainy River, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, Fort Frances, Mine Centre, Red Gut FN, Ignace, Raith, and English River. The affected regions should brace for icy roads and slippery surfaces tonight into Sunday evening.

Hazard Details:

What to Expect:

Freezing drizzle will create light ice accumulation on roads, walkways, and other exposed surfaces. Hazardous travel is likely as thin layers of ice form, which may not be immediately visible.

Timing:

The freezing drizzle will begin this evening and persist through Sunday evening, transitioning to snow by Sunday night.

Affected Areas:

This alert encompasses major highways 17 and 11 as well as the communities of Kenora, Rainy River, Fort Frances, and surrounding areas, including Whitedog, Grassy Narrows, and Mine Centre.

Travel Impacts:

Driving conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly as freezing drizzle coats surfaces. Highways 17 and 11 will be particularly affected, with slippery conditions and reduced traction likely. Extra caution is advised, especially on bridges and overpasses, which freeze faster than other surfaces.

Precautionary Tips:

For Drivers: Reduce speed and maintain a greater distance between vehicles. Use winter tires and ensure windshield wipers are in good condition. Keep an emergency kit in your car, including blankets, flashlights, and non-perishable snacks.

For Pedestrians: Wear non-slip footwear to navigate icy walkways safely. Watch out for hard-to-see ice patches on stairs, sidewalks, and parking lots.



Forecast Overview for Affected Regions:

Tonight: Overcast skies with freezing drizzle developing. Light to moderate winds from the south at 15–20 km/h. Temperatures will hover around -4°C to -2°C, with wind chills between -8°C and -5°C.

Sunday: Persistent freezing drizzle through the day, with a high near 0°C. Slick conditions will likely continue until the evening.

Sunday Night: The freezing drizzle will change to light snow as temperatures drop to -6°C. Roads may remain icy as snow accumulates over frozen surfaces.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Prepare for cold and wet conditions. Wear insulated, waterproof boots to maintain traction and keep your feet warm. Layer up with a warm jacket, gloves, and a scarf for added comfort against the damp cold.

Trivia:

Did you know? Freezing drizzle forms in specific atmospheric conditions where supercooled water droplets freeze on contact with surfaces. These droplets are smaller than rain, making freezing drizzle difficult to detect but equally hazardous.

Stay cautious and prepared as freezing drizzle continues to affect Northwestern Ontario through Sunday evening. Drive safely and allow extra travel time!