Freezing Drizzle Advisory Issued for Dryden, Vermilion Bay, and Surrounding Areas

Slick Conditions Expected Tonight Through Sunday

A Freezing Drizzle Advisory has been issued for Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Highway 105, Red Lake Road, Ear Falls, and Red Lake. Residents and travelers should prepare for potentially hazardous conditions as freezing drizzle develops tonight and persists through Sunday evening.

Hazard Details:

What to Expect:

Freezing drizzle is expected to coat surfaces with a thin layer of ice, leading to light ice accretion. Roads, walkways, and parking lots may become slick and treacherous.

The freezing drizzle will begin this evening and persist through Sunday evening. By Sunday night, the freezing drizzle is forecast to change to snow.

This advisory covers Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Ear Falls, Red Lake, and highways including Highway 17 and Highway 11.

Travel Impacts:

Hazardous driving conditions are likely, especially on untreated roads and highways. The thin layer of ice caused by freezing drizzle can be difficult to detect but significantly impacts traction. Travelers are advised to drive cautiously and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

Wardrobe and Travel Tips:

For Drivers:

Equip your vehicle with winter tires, ensure your windshield wipers are functional, and keep an emergency kit in your car. Drive slowly and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

Wear footwear with good traction to prevent slips on icy sidewalks and parking lots. Use handrails on stairs when available.

Layer up for the cold, but also consider waterproof and insulated boots to keep steady footing on potentially icy paths.

Forecast Highlights for Affected Areas:

Tonight: Cloudy skies with freezing drizzle developing. Winds light to moderate from the south at 15–20 km/h. Temperatures will hold near -4°C, with a wind chill of -8°C.

Trivia:

Freezing drizzle is often referred to as “black ice” when it accumulates on roadways because it can blend into the surface, making it almost invisible. Always assume bridges and overpasses freeze faster than other road surfaces.

Stay safe, stay prepared, and stay weather-aware as this advisory remains in effect!