Fort Frances and Red Gut FN Weather: Chilly Mornings and Milder Days

A Frosty Start with Afternoon Clouds

Fort Frances and Red Gut FN begin the day with temperatures at -12°C and a biting wind chill of -18°C. Winds from the east-southeast at 11 km/h contribute to the frosty feel. Humidity stands at 78%, with mostly clear skies allowing for a brisk morning start. As the day progresses, cloud cover will increase, with a 30% chance of flurries this afternoon. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h, and the temperature will rise to a daytime high of -5°C. The wind chill will moderate to -9°C by afternoon, though it will still feel wintry.

Tonight: Cloudy with Freezing Drizzle Possible

The evening brings cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h before calming after midnight. Temperatures will hold steady near -4°C, with a wind chill of -12°C in the evening improving to -7°C overnight. Roads and sidewalks may become slippery, so take care when venturing out.

Sunday: Cloudy and Milder

Sunday remains overcast, with a 60% chance of flurries and the potential for freezing drizzle throughout the day. Winds will pick up from the southeast at 20 km/h by late afternoon. The high will reach 0°C, a welcome break from the cold, though the morning wind chill will still feel like -7°C.

Sunday Night into Monday: Flurries and Cooling Temps

Sunday night stays cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a low around 0°C. Monday brings similar conditions, with a high of 0°C and a 60% chance of flurries. Monday night will see a sharp drop in temperatures, reaching a low of -12°C with continued flurry chances.

Weather History: December 14 in Fort Frances

On this date, Fort Frances has experienced temperature extremes, from a high of +7.2°C in 1998 to a record low of -38.3°C in 1964. While today’s weather feels chilly, it is far from the historical lows.

What to Wear?

Bundle up today with warm, wind-resistant clothing to combat the morning chill. Tonight, waterproof boots and a jacket with a hood are recommended to prepare for flurries and freezing drizzle. Sunday’s mild temperatures make it tempting to lighten up on layers, but keep rain-resistant outerwear handy.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances’ Snowy Records

Did you know? Fort Frances averages over 150 cm of snowfall annually, with December often contributing a significant share. Be ready for more flurries in the coming weeks!

META Description: Fort Frances weather today starts at -12°C with flurries expected this afternoon. Milder conditions and freezing drizzle possible by Sunday.

TAG Words: Fort Frances weather, Red Gut FN forecast, Fort Frances flurries, wind chill Fort Frances, freezing drizzle, weekend weather Fort Frances, December weather trends, winter in Fort Frances.