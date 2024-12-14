Fatal Collision Closes Highway 11 Near Longlac

LONG LAC, ON – A tragic collision involving two commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) has claimed the lives of two drivers and injured two passengers on Highway 11 between Longlac and Hearst.

The incident occurred on December 14th, 2024, prompting a response from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kenora Detachment, along with Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Two passengers involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Highway 11 remains closed as the North West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team investigates the scene. Updates on the highway reopening will be provided as they become available.

Police are urging anyone with information about the collision to contact the Greenstone OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Winter Driving Safety

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving practices, especially during challenging winter conditions. Here are some tips for safe winter driving on area highways:

Reduce Speed: Adjust your speed to the road conditions. Snow, ice, and reduced visibility require slower speeds.

Increase Following Distance: Leave extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Stopping distances increase significantly on slippery roads.

Drive with Caution: Avoid sudden acceleration, braking, and steering maneuvers, which can lead to loss of control.

Ensure Visibility: Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle's windows, mirrors, and lights before driving.

Be Prepared: Carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle, including warm clothing, blankets, food, water, and a first-aid kit.

Check Road Conditions: Before heading out, check road conditions and closures on the Ontario 511 website or app.

