Assembly of First Nations Wraps Up Special Chiefs Assembly with Bold Resolutions

AFN Leaders Set Clear Path on Systemic Racism, Child Welfare Reform, and Climate Action

(December 13, 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario) — The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) has successfully concluded its Special Chiefs Assembly (SCA), held December 3–5, 2024, on the traditional unceded territory of the Anishinabe Algonquin Nation in Ottawa. This pivotal event brought together Chiefs, Proxies, youth, Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and other delegates to deliberate on pressing priorities for First Nations communities across Canada.

Key Resolutions Passed at the Assembly

The Assembly saw the adoption of 34 resolutions that will shape the AFN’s advocacy and initiatives in the coming year. These resolutions reflect the collective priorities of First Nations leadership and communities:

National Inquiry into Systemic Racism in Policing

A strong call for a comprehensive inquiry to address systemic injustices in policing and ensure the safety of First Nations citizens. Reform of First Nations Child and Family Services

Delegates advanced discussions on long-term reform, including the creation of a Children’s Chiefs Commission, to address inequities and safeguard the well-being of First Nations children. Holding Canada Accountable on Human Rights

A renewed demand for Canada to secure a negotiation mandate within 30 days, as per the AFN Resolution, to meet its legal obligations under the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal’s rulings.

Leaders’ Reflections

“The SCA provides a critical forum for dialogue and collective decision-making; the foundation on which the AFN was built,” said National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak. “This year’s Assembly saw thousands of delegates contribute their perspectives and expertise. Together, we adopted 34 resolutions that will guide our collective work moving forward.”

National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak also highlighted the momentum generated by the Assembly:

“The Chiefs have provided clear direction, and we are focused on ensuring that this work advances in the way they have outlined. The contributions and discussions at the SCA set a clear path forward on critical issues like systemic racism, justice, child welfare, climate action, and more. We have come a long way in just one year, and it is truly inspiring to see us come together in unity.”

Moving Forward

With these resolutions, the AFN Executive Committee is committed to advancing the work mandated by the Chiefs and delegates. The establishment of the Children’s Chiefs Commission is expected to play a transformative role in addressing child welfare challenges. Additionally, tackling systemic racism in policing and prioritizing climate action will remain key areas of focus.

As the National Chief concluded, “The Assembly was forward-looking and a clear reflection of the dedication of First Nations leadership and delegates. Together, we will continue to drive meaningful progress for First Nations across Canada.”