Winnipeg Weather: Frosty Days and Snowy Nights Ahead

Clear Skies and Arctic Winds Greet Winnipeg

Good morning, Winnipeg! At 4:00 AM CST, the temperature sits at a frigid -23°C, with clear skies dominating the early hours. The barometric pressure reads 103.4 kPa, though it’s falling, hinting at a shift in conditions. The humidity is at 79%, and the southeast wind at 18 km/h makes it feel like an icy -34°C. Visibility remains excellent at 24 km, though frostbite is a real concern this morning—keep that skin covered!

Today’s Forecast: Cold but Bright

The sun will shine through much of the day, but skies will turn partly cloudy by mid-morning. The south wind will strengthen to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, bringing some motion to the frigid air. Temperatures will rise to a high of -13°C, but the wind chill will hover at -35°C this morning before improving slightly to -23°C in the afternoon. Keep an eye on exposed skin, as frostbite can develop in mere minutes under these conditions. The UV index is a low 1—your sunglasses are optional.

Tonight: A Cloudy and Steady Chill

Partly cloudy skies will turn overcast near midnight as the wind continues from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will hold steady around -13°C, with a wind chill near -23°C. Bundle up if you’re heading out tonight!

The Weekend Outlook: Warming Up Slightly

Saturday:

Expect a mix of sun and cloud in the morning, with skies becoming overcast as the day progresses. Winds from the south at 30 km/h will push the high to -8°C. Wind chills will range from -22°C in the morning to a more manageable -17°C by the afternoon.

Saturday night stays cloudy, with temperatures holding steady at -8°C.

Sunday:

Sunday brings milder conditions, with cloudy skies and a high of -2°C. Snow is expected to move in by nightfall, with a low of -4°C.

Monday:

Snowy and windy weather is on tap for Monday, with a high of -5°C. The winds will keep things brisk, but the overnight temperature will plummet to -18°C under partly cloudy skies.

Historic Highs and Lows

Winnipeg’s warmest December 13 occurred in 1939, with a balmy high of 5.6°C. Meanwhile, the record low for this day was a jaw-dropping -40°C in 1919. While today isn’t record-breaking, it’s a classic prairie winter morning.

Dressing for the Cold

It’s all about insulation, Winnipeg! Start with thermal layers, add a heavy parka, and top it all off with a scarf, gloves, and insulated boots. A balaclava or face mask is essential to shield your face from the -35°C wind chill.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Winnipeg is one of the sunniest cities in Canada, boasting over 2,300 hours of sunshine annually, even in the winter months.