Winnipeg Weather: Frosty Days and Snowy Nights Ahead

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
12990
weather

Clear Skies and Arctic Winds Greet Winnipeg

Good morning, Winnipeg! At 4:00 AM CST, the temperature sits at a frigid -23°C, with clear skies dominating the early hours. The barometric pressure reads 103.4 kPa, though it’s falling, hinting at a shift in conditions. The humidity is at 79%, and the southeast wind at 18 km/h makes it feel like an icy -34°C. Visibility remains excellent at 24 km, though frostbite is a real concern this morning—keep that skin covered!

Today’s Forecast: Cold but Bright

The sun will shine through much of the day, but skies will turn partly cloudy by mid-morning. The south wind will strengthen to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, bringing some motion to the frigid air. Temperatures will rise to a high of -13°C, but the wind chill will hover at -35°C this morning before improving slightly to -23°C in the afternoon. Keep an eye on exposed skin, as frostbite can develop in mere minutes under these conditions. The UV index is a low 1—your sunglasses are optional.

Tonight: A Cloudy and Steady Chill

Partly cloudy skies will turn overcast near midnight as the wind continues from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will hold steady around -13°C, with a wind chill near -23°C. Bundle up if you’re heading out tonight!

The Weekend Outlook: Warming Up Slightly

Saturday:

Expect a mix of sun and cloud in the morning, with skies becoming overcast as the day progresses. Winds from the south at 30 km/h will push the high to -8°C. Wind chills will range from -22°C in the morning to a more manageable -17°C by the afternoon.

Saturday night stays cloudy, with temperatures holding steady at -8°C.

Sunday:

Sunday brings milder conditions, with cloudy skies and a high of -2°C. Snow is expected to move in by nightfall, with a low of -4°C.

Monday:

Snowy and windy weather is on tap for Monday, with a high of -5°C. The winds will keep things brisk, but the overnight temperature will plummet to -18°C under partly cloudy skies.

Historic Highs and Lows

Winnipeg’s warmest December 13 occurred in 1939, with a balmy high of 5.6°C. Meanwhile, the record low for this day was a jaw-dropping -40°C in 1919. While today isn’t record-breaking, it’s a classic prairie winter morning.

Dressing for the Cold

It’s all about insulation, Winnipeg! Start with thermal layers, add a heavy parka, and top it all off with a scarf, gloves, and insulated boots. A balaclava or face mask is essential to shield your face from the -35°C wind chill.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Winnipeg is one of the sunniest cities in Canada, boasting over 2,300 hours of sunshine annually, even in the winter months.

Previous articleToronto Awakes to a Frosty Morning but Sunshine Promises a Bright Day
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR