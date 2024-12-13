Wataynikaneyap Power Completes “The Line That Brings Light” to Northwestern Ontario First Nations

FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION, ONTARIO – December 13, 2024 – Indigenous Business – Wataynikaneyap Power has reached a monumental milestone, completing the construction and energizing all assets of its transmission system. Known as “The Line That Brings Light,” this $1.8 billion project connects 17 remote First Nations communities in northwestern Ontario to the provincial power grid, significantly reducing their reliance on diesel-generated electricity.

Connecting Communities to Clean Power

The transmission system comprises 1,800 kilometres of transmission lines and 22 substations, representing the largest First Nations-led infrastructure project in Canadian history.

Impact: 12 First Nations are now fully connected to Ontario’s power grid, reducing reliance on costly, environmentally harmful diesel generators. Four more First Nations have their transmission assets energized and are advancing their Independent Power Authority processes for grid connection. Wataynikaneyap Power is working with McDowell Lake First Nation, the 17th community, to achieve grid connection.

Benefits:

Reliable power is enabling communities to plan for new housing, infrastructure, and economic growth, which were previously constrained by limited energy capacity.

The project follows a First Nations-led vision rooted in collaboration and guided by principles of respect, engagement, and self-determination.

Leadership Reflects on Decades of Collaboration

Margaret Kenequanash, CEO of Wataynikaneyap Power, shared the significance of this achievement: “This gathering marks the achievement of First Nations working together tirelessly for 35 years to connect the communities to the transmission grid. Well before this project started in 2008, the First Nations in the area agreed to work on energy as a regional issue. Owning infrastructure in our Homelands and building a solid foundation for our future generations has been a success, and it must continue. This accomplishment is from the collective vision and direction from all the 24 First Nations working together and supported by the partner, Fortis Inc.”

Frank McKay, Board Chair for the Wataynikaneyap Power General Partnership, emphasized the historic mandate received from Chiefs: “We did it. We received our mandate from the Chiefs — bring clean, reliable power to the First Nations, and maintain ownership of any infrastructure on the Homelands. And we delivered.”

Empowering Communities Through Engagement and Training

Opiikapawiin Services, the service arm of Wataynikaneyap Power, has been instrumental in preparing communities for this transformation. The organization has recorded nearly 3,000 engagements and delivered 55 training programs since 2017.

Lucie Edwards, CEO of Opiikapawiin Services, explained the program’s holistic approach:

“Meaningful engagement with communities included translators and in-person presentations. Opiikapawiin Services has held 55 training programs since 2017, where Indigenous Knowledge and Land-Based Learning is integrated with modern Western training methodologies. We are dedicated to fostering a holistic approach to skill development while strengthening cultural resiliency. It is inspiring to see First Nations youth advance their skills, knowledge, and gifts through these training programs, embodying a stronger future for their communities.”

Partnership Built on Trust and Shared Vision

In 2015, Wataynikaneyap Power formalized a partnership with Fortis Inc. and Renewable Energy Systems Canada Inc., the latter having since exited the project.

Eliezar McKay, First Nation LP Board Chair, highlighted Fortis Inc.’s support of the project’s Indigenous-led vision: “We could not have done this without Fortis. We chose Fortis as our partner because they supported our vision of First Nation-majority ownership. It is a true partnership that is built upon trust, respect, and a common goal.”

David Hutchens, President and CEO of Fortis Inc., echoed the sentiment:

“Today, we celebrate not just a milestone in our partnership but the deep bonds of friendship and trust we have built with our First Nations partners. This project is a testament to our shared vision and commitment to a brighter future for all, providing reliable and affordable energy as the backbone of social and economic prosperity for generations to come.”

Delivering Clean Energy and Economic Opportunities

The project’s construction required a collaborative effort among First Nations, industry leaders, and government partners.

Carey Kostyk, President of Valard Construction, reflected on the challenges and successes:

“I am incredibly proud of our team at Valard for completing the monumental task of building the Wataynikaneyap Power Project. Many in the industry doubted that one company could build all three phases of the project and deliver it successfully. We celebrate the quality-of-life improvements this project has brought to Indigenous communities. Valard is honoured to have played such a pivotal role in the Wataynikaneyap Power Project, a venture that brings light and is powering the future for the communities of northwestern Ontario.”

Adeel Afzal from Hatch, the project’s Owner’s Engineer, added: “Being part of the Wataynikaneyap Power Project is a source of immense pride for us at Hatch, as it stands as an unprecedented and transformative First Nations-owned project. It not only empowers communities but also paves the way for a sustainable future, showcasing true resilience and vision. On a personal note, the project provided me the opportunity to meet great people doing great things, which I will always cherish.”

Government Support Paved the Way for Progress

Federal and provincial governments played a critical role in enabling the project. In 2018, Canada committed $1.55 billion in funding, covering Ontario’s loan and other costs.

Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, highlighted the project’s transformative impact: “Reliable power is essential for the health, safety, and growth of First Nations communities. For too long, these communities faced significant challenges due to reliance on diesel generation, which strained their quality of life and limited opportunities for housing, infrastructure, and development. Connecting to the power grid will transform these communities, enabling sustainable growth and improving overall well-being.”

Ontario’s Minister of Energy, Stephen Lecce, emphasized the legacy of the project:

“Completing this project is a gamechanger for Indigenous communities along the line, as we bring light and hope to thousands of families across Northern Ontario. Our government is proud to support this achievement as we support a better quality of life and local economy for some of the most remote First Nation communities in the province.”

Looking to the Future

Wataynikaneyap Power’s mission extends beyond energizing the grid. The next phase includes programs focusing on access management, environmental monitoring, and capacity building, aiming for full First Nations ownership within 25 years.

Margaret Kenequanash concluded: “Capacity building means moving forward to achieve complete ownership of the transmission company. In 25 years, the First Nations maintain the right to own 100% of the transmission system. The focus now will be educating young professionals on career paths that will enable this vision. Building the transmission system will improve quality of life and address the immediate needs of the communities. Keeping the vision will require a lot of planning by our People, and it is for the future generations to thrive.”