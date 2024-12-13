Toronto Awakes to a Frosty Morning but Sunshine Promises a Bright Day

Cold and Clear Start to the Day

Good morning, Toronto! At 5:00 AM EST, the thermometer read -9°C under mainly clear skies. The barometric pressure stands at 103.3 kPa and rising, a good sign for stable weather ahead. Humidity is sitting at a manageable 70%, but a brisk west-southwest wind at 21 km/h, gusting to 31 km/h, makes it feel like a frigid -17°C. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, so the city is sparkling in the crisp morning air.

Today’s Forecast: Sunshine with a Side of Chill

Today will be sunny and calm overall, with the west wind reaching 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, before easing by early afternoon. Temperatures will climb to a high of -3°C, though the wind chill will keep things feeling like -17°C this morning and -7°C this afternoon. The UV index is a low 1, so sunglasses may be more of a fashion statement than a necessity.

Tonight: Clear and Chilly

Tonight, the skies remain clear, with light winds up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will drop to -10°C, and the wind chill will hover around -13°C. It’s the perfect night to enjoy some stargazing or a quiet evening stroll—just bundle up!

The Weekend Brings a Milder Outlook

Saturday:

Clouds will increase early in the morning, and winds will shift to the east, picking up to 20 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h. Temperatures will rise to 0°C, but the morning wind chill of -15°C will improve to more bearable conditions by midday.

Saturday night remains mild, with partly cloudy skies and a low of +1°C.

Sunday:

A significant warm-up arrives, with cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers as temperatures climb to +4°C. Rain chances persist overnight, with a low of +3°C.

Monday:

Monday continues the mild streak with a high of +5°C and a 30% chance of showers, keeping the damp conditions around into the evening.

Historic Highs and Lows

Toronto’s record high for December 13 was 15.1°C in 1984—a distant dream from today’s chill. The record low of -20.6°C in 1985 reminds us that things could always be colder!

Dressing for the Day

Bundle up, Toronto! Layers are your best friend today. Start with a thermal base layer, a warm sweater, and a heavy winter coat. Add a scarf, gloves, and a hat to combat the -17°C wind chill this morning. By afternoon, you can shed a few layers but keep that jacket handy.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Toronto has a unique “urban heat island” effect, meaning the downtown core is often 2–3°C warmer than surrounding rural areas. That extra warmth makes a big difference on chilly mornings like this one!