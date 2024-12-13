Thunder Bay to Review Proposed Boulevard Garden By-law

Thunder Bay – POLITICS – Thunder Bay City Council will review the much-anticipated Boulevard Garden and Maintenance By-law on Monday, December 16, following several rounds of public feedback and administrative revisions.

First introduced as a report in September, the proposed by-law aims to empower property owners to utilize boulevard areas creatively and sustainably by planting a variety of vegetation. The initiative, sparked by community demand, has undergone extensive consultation with target groups, including horticultural organizations.

Key Revisions to the By-law

After incorporating stakeholder feedback and Council recommendations, the proposed by-law now includes the following updates:

Increased height limits : Boulevard gardens can now reach a maximum of 1 metre, while native and naturalized plants in setback areas are limited to 60 cm.

: Boulevard gardens can now reach a maximum of 1 metre, while native and naturalized plants in setback areas are limited to 60 cm. Garden boxes permitted : Property owners can place garden boxes on boulevards, with some restrictions.

: Property owners can place garden boxes on boulevards, with some restrictions. Simplified regulations : The requirement for “at own risk” signage when planting edible plants has been removed.

: The requirement for “at own risk” signage when planting edible plants has been removed. Streamlined process: A new Garden Acknowledgement Declaration replaces the previous registration system.

“This is a great step to help improve and protect biodiversity in Thunder Bay, by allowing more than turfgrass on a boulevard,” said Danielle Thom, Climate Action Specialist with the City. “We incorporated feedback into this revised by-law, adapting it to include 11 recommendations from stakeholders and three recommendations from Council.”

Supporting Biodiversity and Urban Sustainability

If approved, the by-law will take effect in spring 2025, legally allowing boulevard gardens. The initiative is expected to enhance urban biodiversity, reduce reliance on traditional turfgrass, and encourage environmentally friendly landscaping.

Public Education Campaign Planned

To help residents adapt to the new rules, the City will launch a public education campaign in spring 2025. The campaign will focus on:

Safe digging practices for boulevard gardens.

Prioritizing native and naturalized plant species.

Limiting pesticide use to protect local ecosystems.

How to Get Involved

Residents can learn more about the proposed by-law and its benefits by visiting thunderbay.ca/getinvolved.

With the potential to blend beautification and environmental stewardship, the Boulevard Garden and Maintenance By-law reflects Thunder Bay’s commitment to a greener, more sustainable future.