Thunder Bay Steps Up to Host Kashechewan First Nation Evacuees

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In response to a request from Indigenous Services Canada, the City of Thunder Bay has agreed to host approximately 200 vulnerable members of Kashechewan First Nation as the community faces ongoing issues with its Water Treatment Plant.

Emergency Response Activated

The Municipal Emergency Control Group convened yesterday to address this urgent situation. After careful consideration, Thunder Bay confirmed it would serve as a host community, providing a safe haven for evacuees during this crisis.

Evacuation efforts are already underway, and evacuees are expected to arrive in Thunder Bay within the next 24 to 48 hours. While the anticipated stay is about two weeks, repairs to the water treatment infrastructure may extend their time in the city through the holiday period.

Thunder Bay’s Commitment to Support

Mayor Ken Boshcoff expressed the city’s readiness to assist during this challenging time:

“We are happy to extend our support and solidarity to the Kashechewan community during this challenging time. Thunder Bay is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for those that have to be evacuated and will work closely with all partners to ensure their needs are met.”

Collaborative Efforts Underway

City officials, Indigenous Services Canada, and local organizations are working together to coordinate accommodations, supplies, and support services for the evacuees. Thunder Bay’s commitment underscores the importance of community solidarity in times of need.

Further updates will be provided as more details about the evacuation and the needs of the evacuees become available.