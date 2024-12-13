Thunder Bay Police Warn of Rental Property Scam

THUNDER BAY, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is cautioning residents about a rental property scam circulating on online marketplaces. Multiple reports have surfaced involving individuals losing deposits after responding to fraudulent online listings.

Thunder Bay has a very tight rental property availability and that is causing many people to make deposits to hold a property.

How the Scam Works

Scammers pose as landlords and convince victims to e-transfer deposits to secure a rental unit. Often, they refuse in-person viewings, citing various excuses. They may also pressure victims to act quickly, claiming high demand for the property.

Franklin Street Address Flagged

At least two reported incidents involve a listed address on Franklin Street. Social media users have also flagged this address as potentially linked to a scam.

Protecting Yourself

The Thunder Bay Police Service Economic Crime Unit advises the public to be wary of rental listings that:

Require a deposit without an in-person viewing.

Pressure you to act immediately.

Seem too good to be true.

Tips to Avoid Rental Scams:

Meet the landlord in person: Always insist on viewing the property and meeting the landlord before making any payments.

Always insist on viewing the property and meeting the landlord before making any payments. Research the address: Verify the address and landlord through property records or online searches.

Verify the address and landlord through property records or online searches. Use secure payment methods: Avoid e-transfers or cash payments. Use traceable methods like cheques or credit cards.

Avoid e-transfers or cash payments. Use traceable methods like cheques or credit cards. Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true: If the rent is significantly below market value, it could be a red flag.

Resources

For more information about scams and fraud prevention, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm

Police Urge Vigilance

The Thunder Bay Police are encouraging residents to share this information with friends and family, especially those who may be vulnerable to these types of scams.