Thunder Bay Police Warn of Rental Property Scam

THUNDER BAY, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is cautioning residents about a rental property scam circulating on online marketplaces. Multiple reports have surfaced involving individuals losing deposits after responding to fraudulent online listings.
Thunder Bay has a very tight rental property availability and that is causing many people to make deposits to hold a property.
How the Scam Works
Scammers pose as landlords and convince victims to e-transfer deposits to secure a rental unit. Often, they refuse in-person viewings, citing various excuses. They may also pressure victims to act quickly, claiming high demand for the property.
Franklin Street Address Flagged
At least two reported incidents involve a listed address on Franklin Street. Social media users have also flagged this address as potentially linked to a scam.
Protecting Yourself
The Thunder Bay Police Service Economic Crime Unit advises the public to be wary of rental listings that:
- Require a deposit without an in-person viewing.
- Pressure you to act immediately.
- Seem too good to be true.
Tips to Avoid Rental Scams:
- Meet the landlord in person: Always insist on viewing the property and meeting the landlord before making any payments.
- Research the address: Verify the address and landlord through property records or online searches.
- Use secure payment methods: Avoid e-transfers or cash payments. Use traceable methods like cheques or credit cards.
- Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true: If the rent is significantly below market value, it could be a red flag.
Resources
For more information about scams and fraud prevention, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm
Police Urge Vigilance
The Thunder Bay Police are encouraging residents to share this information with friends and family, especially those who may be vulnerable to these types of scams.