Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Responds to Pruden Street Fire

Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded swiftly to a residential structure fire on Pruden Street shortly after 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening, following multiple calls reporting visible smoke and flames.

When the first fire crew arrived on the scene, flames were observed engulfing the entrance door and a nearby window. Acting quickly, firefighters applied water to the fire to gain access to the structure.

A thorough search of the building confirmed no occupants were inside at the time. The quick response by fire crews successfully limited damage to the home, although the main floor sustained some smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminds residents to call 911 immediately if they see unattended fires.