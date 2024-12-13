Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Responds to Pruden Street Fire

By
James Murray
-
4942
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue

Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded swiftly to a residential structure fire on Pruden Street shortly after 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening, following multiple calls reporting visible smoke and flames.

When the first fire crew arrived on the scene, flames were observed engulfing the entrance door and a nearby window. Acting quickly, firefighters applied water to the fire to gain access to the structure.

A thorough search of the building confirmed no occupants were inside at the time. The quick response by fire crews successfully limited damage to the home, although the main floor sustained some smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminds residents to call 911 immediately if they see unattended fires.

Previous articleThunder Bay Police Warn of Rental Property Scam
Next articleMissing Person Alert: Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Deborah ANISHINABIE
James Murray
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Facebook Linkedin Mail Pinterest Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR