Snowy Start in Sioux Lookout with Milder Days Ahead

Chilly Morning with Light Snow

Good morning, Sioux Lookout! As of 4:00 AM CST, the temperature is a frosty -23°C, with light snow dusting the town. The barometric pressure reads 103.6 kPa and is on the rise, signaling steadier weather ahead. Humidity sits at 81%, while a gentle west wind at 4 km/h brings the wind chill to -27°C. Visibility remains excellent at 24 km, perfect for enjoying the pristine winter scenes.

Today’s Forecast: Flurries and Frostbite Risk

A mix of sun and cloud will dominate the day, with a 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 15 km/h. The high will settle at -18°C, but it will feel more like -32°C this morning, easing to -25°C by the afternoon. Frostbite is a real risk, so be sure to layer up and protect exposed skin. The UV index is a modest 1, so you can leave the sunscreen at home.

Tonight: Clear Skies and Chilly Lows

The evening will start with clear skies, transitioning to partly cloudy conditions late at night. Winds will remain calm at 15 km/h or less, and the low will drop to a crisp -21°C. Wind chills of -28°C in the evening and -23°C overnight make for a classic northern winter night.

The Weekend Outlook: Warming Up!

Saturday:

Expect mainly sunny skies in the morning, with clouds increasing before a 30% chance of flurries in the afternoon. Winds stay light, with a daytime high of -6°C. The morning wind chill of -23°C will ease to -10°C by afternoon, bringing some welcome relief from the deep freeze.

Saturday night will see cloudy periods with a low of -10°C.

Sunday:

Sunday brings overcast skies and a high of -2°C. Mild conditions continue into the night, with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -5°C.

Monday:

Cloudy skies and a 60% chance of flurries dominate Monday, with a daytime high of -6°C. Temperatures plunge back to -15°C overnight with lingering snow chances.

Historic Highs and Lows

On this day, Sioux Lookout’s warmest recorded temperature was a balmy 5.5°C in 1982, while the coldest was a bone-chilling -39.4°C in 1917. Today’s temperatures may not break records, but they’re solidly in “bundle up!” territory.

Dressing for the Day

Winter warriors, today is all about layers! Thermal tops and bottoms, a heavy parka, insulated boots, and a wool hat are essential. Don’t skimp on gloves and a scarf—frostbite can sneak up quickly in these conditions.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout’s name comes from its history as a strategic vantage point. Today, you’d need clear skies, not snow, to see long distances from its famous lookout points!