Sault Ste. Marie Braces for Heavy Snow Squalls

Snow Squall Warning in Effect: Winter’s Wild Side Unleashed

Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie! A Snow Squall Warning remains in effect, with lake-effect snow pounding the region today. As of 5:30 AM EST, the temperature stands at -9°C, with light snow showers and drifting snow already in play. The barometric pressure is 103.1 kPa and rising, indicating clearing skies later tonight. The humidity is a high 89%, and brisk west-southwest winds of 29 km/h, gusting to 41 km/h, make it feel like a bone-chilling -18°C. Visibility is down to 16 km but will drop drastically in the snow squalls.

Today’s Forecast: A Snowy Rollercoaster

Expect flurries, heavy at times, with snow squalls blasting through the area. Blowing snow will further reduce visibility, especially this morning. Accumulations will add up quickly, with 10 to 15 cm expected locally, and some areas might see up to 20 cm by tonight. Winds from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, will keep the chill alive, with a high of -5°C but wind chills lingering around -18°C this morning and -12°C in the afternoon. Travel on Highway 17 is strongly discouraged due to rapidly changing conditions.

Tonight: Snow Winds Down

The snow squalls will taper off this evening, leaving partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of lingering flurries. An additional 2 cm of snow is possible. Winds will shift to the east at 20 km/h overnight, and temperatures will dip to -12°C, with wind chills plummeting to -20°C. It’s a good night to stay indoors by the fire.

The Weekend Outlook: A Warm-Up in Sight

Saturday:

Mainly cloudy skies and a light east wind at 20 km/h will keep temperatures steady, with a high of -1°C. Morning wind chills near -18°C will rise to a manageable -7°C in the afternoon.

Saturday night stays cloudy with a low of -1°C.

Sunday:

Sunday brings a surprising thaw, with a high of 3°C and a 40% chance of flurries or rain showers. Temperatures remain mild overnight at +3°C, with continued chances of mixed precipitation.

Monday:

The mild trend continues, with cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers and a high of 4°C. Monday night may bring more flurries or rain, with a low of -2°C.

Historic Highs and Lows

On this day, the warmest temperature recorded in Sault Ste. Marie was a toasty 10.5°C in 2006. The coldest was a bitter -33.9°C in 1943. While today’s snowfall doesn’t break temperature records, it’s certainly making a mark with its intensity.

Dressing for the Blizzard

Layer up in your warmest winter gear, Sault Ste. Marie! Start with thermal layers, followed by insulated pants and a heavy-duty parka. Waterproof boots, gloves, and a face-covering are non-negotiable in these blizzard-like conditions.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Snow squalls can dump 3 to 6 cm of snow per hour, which is more than some regions see in a week!