Missing Person Alert: Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Deborah ANISHINABIE

Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Deborah ANISHINABIE
Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) is renewing its call for assistance in the search for missing person Deborah ANISHINABIE.
Details of Last Known Location
Deborah was last seen in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 5, in the vicinity of the 100 block of Simpson Street.
Description
- Identity: Indigenous female
- Appearance: Long black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’1” tall, weighing 180 lbs
- Distinctive Features: A star tattoo on her left shoulder and multiple smaller tattoos on her arms
Investigation Updates
This remains an active investigation. Police have:
- Interviewed potential witnesses
- Conducted patrols in key areas
- Used drones for aerial searches
- Reviewed surveillance footage
Public Assistance Requested
Investigators urge residents in southern and eastern Thunder Bay, specifically between Simpson Street, May Street, and Northern Avenue, to:
- Check properties, outbuildings, and laneways
- Review surveillance footage
- Examine any dashcam footage captured during the early morning hours of December 5
Contact Information
If you have information, contact TBPS at (807) 684-1200 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.