Missing Person Alert: Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Deborah ANISHINABIE

Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Deborah ANISHINABIE

Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) is renewing its call for assistance in the search for missing person Deborah ANISHINABIE.

Details of Last Known Location

Deborah was last seen in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 5, in the vicinity of the 100 block of Simpson Street.

Description

Identity: Indigenous female

Indigenous female Appearance: Long black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’1” tall, weighing 180 lbs

A star tattoo on her left shoulder and multiple smaller tattoos on her arms

Investigation Updates

This remains an active investigation. Police have:

Interviewed potential witnesses

Conducted patrols in key areas

Used drones for aerial searches

Reviewed surveillance footage

Public Assistance Requested

Investigators urge residents in southern and eastern Thunder Bay, specifically between Simpson Street, May Street, and Northern Avenue, to:

Check properties, outbuildings, and laneways

Review surveillance footage

Examine any dashcam footage captured during the early morning hours of December 5

Contact Information

If you have information, contact TBPS at (807) 684-1200 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.