Make Plans to Attend CWE Dryden Steel Cage Wrestling on January 13 2025

DRYDEN – SPORTS – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite is celebrating 16 years across the country of Canada starting in the province of Ontario with 9 events in 9 nights including a stop in Dryden on Monday, January 13th!

CWE is celebrating in grand fashion with a Steel Cage Match Main Event!

This historic tour also features WWE Star EUGENE, ROH Legend “The Zombie Princess” Jimmy Jacobs, CWE Champion “The Zombie Killer” MENTALLO, New CWE Central Canadian Champion CAM!!ikaze, 7x CWE Champion “Hotshot” Danny Duggan, & many more of your favorite CWE stars in action!

Join us in attendance, invite your friends in the area, & share to your social media networks, & encourage them to do the same and be a part of celebrating the 16 years YOU have helped us achieve!