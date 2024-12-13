The Ukraine-Russia conflict has made the national defense industry work day and night, promoting innovation to beat drone threats produced by the opponent. Among tech firms taking cutting-edge countermeasures in drone warfare, Kvertus has become known for its groundbreaking solutions like unmanned ground vehicles and “hedgehog” backpacks—both are now transforming the local battlefield and gaining world recognition.

The “Hedgehog” Backpack: Innovation by Kvertus

The $6,000 worth of “hedgehog” backpack (the name originates from its antenna array) was designed to destroy drones launched and run by the enemy’s army. The huge benefits of the device are its lightness and the ability to operate across 50-60 frequency ranges from 100 MHz to 5.8 GHz. The distance to which the “hedgehog’s” effectiveness extends now equals 6 miles (ca. 10 km). Altogether, this arms the Ukrainian forces with an innovative tool able to protect troops while in the open area.

According to Serhii Skorik, the commercial director at Kvertus, since 2022, the “hedgehog” backpack technology has already saved 50,000+ lives.

Robotic Technologies at the Battlefield

The “hedgehog” backpack is not the limit. Kvertus has also developed and launched the unmanned ground vehicle featuring antennas to disable the enemy’s drones and help Ukrainian troops safely evacuate their wounded soldiers. The technology was first used in Bakhmut and showed great results by blocking signals within a 300-meter radius as well as offering more precise targeting opportunities.

Soon after, this robotic system was integrated into military vehicles and even into Challenger 2 tanks to enhance the defense of Ukraine.

The Ongoing Conflict Makes Defense Technologies Adapt Faster

The experience of both the Army of Ukraine and local tech firms in adaptivity is immense. Ukraine is now quickly developing military technologies, offering new ideals and new tools within weeks rather than years. Serhii Skorik says that the process is iterative. For instance, the tech firm’s engineers visit the front line, communicate with the soldiers, collect data and requests, and go back to work to reinvent and refine what they have. This allows to equip soldiers faster and better.

Today, this experience is already labeled as the war of one-day ideas, since innovations are now trying to outpace any countermeasures by the Russian army.

Drone Development Is Infinite

Before February 2022, the production of drones was more of a theory rather than a reality. The idea was neglected. Since then, it has grown many times. Now, President Zelenskiy projects that the capabilities of his country in drone production will soon reach 1,000,000 drones annually. This shows both Ukraine’s superiority in the war of drones and its national commitment to self-sufficiency.

Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, highlights that the country has already tripled internal weapon production since 2023. In 2024, the production has doubled once again.

Ukraine Is a Global Example

Ukraine’s experience is sad. Yet, it offers other countries insights into what modern welfare could look like. Unlike the Westerners, Ukraine quickly refused from a long procurement process. Ukraine works on speed and adapts faster than others could. According to General Sir Jim Hockenhull and UK Defense Secretary John Healey, Ukraine’s pace is remarkable.

Of course, the achievements of Kvertus can’t go unnoticed. The tech firm now quickly responds to the demands of soldiers and the battlefield. They know how to navigate through the impossible and make it real.