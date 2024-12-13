Dryden, Vermilion Bay, and Wabigoon: Frosty Skies and Hazy Views

A Chilly Morning Cloaked in Haze

Good morning, Dryden and surrounding areas! At 5:00 AM CST, the temperature is a brisk -23°C, with haze adding a misty layer to the frosty morning.

The barometric pressure stands at 103.7 kPa, signaling stable, albeit cold, conditions. With humidity at 79% and a calm wind, the wind chill still makes it feel like -30°C. Visibility is reduced to just 1 km, so drivers, take extra caution on the roads this morning.

Today’s Forecast: Sun, Clouds, and Light Flurries

The day will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with a 30% chance of flurries early this morning. By early afternoon, winds will pick up from the south at 20 km/h, helping to clear some of the haze but keeping it cold with a high of -17°C.

Wind chills will hover around -30°C this morning, improving slightly to -24°C in the afternoon. Keep frostbite precautions top of mind. The UV index is a minimal 1, so sunglasses are optional but appreciated in the sunshine.

Tonight: A Chilled and Partly Cloudy Night

Skies will clear this evening, turning partly cloudy later on. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h, and temperatures will drop to a low of -17°C. Wind chills will range from -28°C in the evening to -20°C overnight, keeping the cold in full force.

The Weekend Outlook: Milder but Snowy

Saturday:

Saturday begins sunny, with clouds rolling in by late morning. A 30% chance of flurries will develop in the afternoon as light winds keep the day relatively calm. The high will rise to -6°C, with wind chills starting at -20°C in the morning and improving to -10°C by the afternoon.

Saturday night remains mild with cloudy periods and a low of -8°C.

Sunday:

Cloudy skies dominate Sunday, with a high of -2°C, marking a significant break from the deep freeze. Snow chances return overnight, with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -6°C.

Monday:

Monday sees a return of more substantial snowfall, with a 60% chance of flurries and a high of -7°C. The overnight low will plunge back to -14°C under partly cloudy skies.

Historic Highs and Lows

On this day, Dryden’s warmest December 13 was a balmy 5.6°C in 1999, while the coldest dipped to a numbing -40°C in 1985. Today’s frosty start feels relatively tame compared to those extremes!

Wardrobe Tips

Dressing smartly is key today. Thermal layers, a heavy coat, and insulated boots are must-haves. Add a scarf, gloves, and a hat to protect against the wind chill. If you’re outside for extended periods, consider a face mask to avoid frostbite.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Dryden holds the distinction of being one of the top producers of golden Canadian honey. That sweet fact makes the cold mornings feel a little warmer!