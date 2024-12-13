Canada at a Crossroads: Urgent Need for Unity in U.S. Relations

United We Stand – Divided We Fall

THUNDER BAY, ON – OPINION – As provinces across Canada scramble to win favor with the United States, the country faces a critical juncture in its relationship with its southern neighbor.

President-Elect Donald Trump has threatened Canada and Mexico with 25% tariffs for all exports to the United States, unless the two countries get their borders more secure.

The coming months will be crucial for Canada to forge a unified front with the U.S. that prioritizes the interests of all Canadians.

Provincial Efforts Risk Undermining National Unity

While individual provinces like Ontario and Alberta pursue their own agendas through targeted campaigns and advertising, these fragmented efforts risk undermining Canada’s negotiating position.

A unified voice is essential to secure fair trade deals, protect Canadian citizens, and ensure border security.

Unity is Canada’s Greatest Strength

With the U.S. demonstrating a tendency towards self-interest, Canada must present a united front. Failure to do so could weaken the country’s negotiating power and potentially lead to individual provinces aligning more closely with the U.S., a scenario that could fracture the nation.

A Call for National Unity

This is a time for Canadian leaders to rise above political differences and regional divides. Mayors, Premiers, and the Prime Minister must work together to protect Canada’s interests. The country’s strength lies in its shared history, values, and the collective power of its people and resources.

The Stakes are High

Failure to unite could result in more than just a failed negotiation; it could lead to the erosion of Canada’s national identity. Now is the time for all Canadians to set aside self-interest and act as one nation to protect the country’s future and everything it represents.