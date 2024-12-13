Brrr-illiant Winter Weather for Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and Whitedog!

Frosty Friday Brings a Sparkling Start to the Day

Good morning, Kenora and surrounding areas! At 4:00 AM CST, the mercury hovered at a brisk -23°C, with ice crystals sparkling in the early morning air. The barometric pressure is holding steady at 103.6 kPa and rising—a sure sign of a calmer, albeit chilly day ahead.

The humidity sits at 82%, with a gentle south-southwest wind of 8 km/h, making it feel like a teeth-chattering -29°C with the wind chill. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, so it’s a great day for admiring the frosty scenery.

Today’s Weather: Chill Factor and Sunshine

Expect a partly cloudy morning with a 30% chance of flurries, clearing to sunny skies by midday. Winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h, which will help bring a slightly warmer (but still frosty) high of -15°C.

The wind chill will make it feel like -33°C this morning and -26°C this afternoon, so frostbite is a real risk. Bundle up in layers, and don’t forget your mittens and a warm hat. The UV index is a low 1, so no need to worry about sunburn in these temperatures.

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Cool Calm Winds

By tonight, skies will clear late in the evening as the south wind drops to a whisper, becoming light. Temperatures will dip to a low of -16°C, with a wind chill near -26°C. It’s a perfect evening for stargazing—just make sure you’re dressed for the deep freeze.

The Weekend Ahead: Slowly Warming

Saturday:

Clouds will roll in during the morning with a 30% chance of flurries in the afternoon. Winds will remain light, with a high of -8°C. The morning wind chill of -23°C will ease to a relatively balmy -13°C by the afternoon.

Saturday night brings overcast skies with a low of -10°C.

Sunday:

Sunday stays cloudy with a high of -3°C, the warmest we’ve seen in a while. Overnight, there’s a 30% chance of flurries, and the low will be -5°C.

Monday:

The new work week begins with a mix of sun and clouds and a 60% chance of flurries, accompanied by a high of -7°C. The overnight low will plunge back to -16°C under partly cloudy skies.

Record-Breaking Temperatures for December 13

The historic high for this date in Kenora was 5.5°C, set in 1982. The coldest December 13 on record was a frosty -39.4°C in 1917. Today’s chill falls firmly in the “average” category for this time of year!

Wardrobe Wisdom

Layer up, Kenora! Start with thermal underwear, fleece-lined pants, and a heavy winter coat. Add a scarf, hat, gloves, and insulated boots. A face mask or balaclava wouldn’t go amiss, especially this morning when the wind chill hits -33°C.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Kenora Airport’s record low visibility during a winter storm was just 0.2 km. That’s like trying to drive in a snow globe!