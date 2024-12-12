Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Pours Gas on the President-Elect Donald Trump Tariff Fire

THUNDER BAY – OPINION – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s remarks on the recent U.S. election, which likened Kamala Harris’s loss to an attack on women’s rights and progress, have drawn sharp criticism from Canadian premiers and high-profile figures like billionaire Elon Musk.

Ever hear the expression “Think before you speak”? With the comments to a partisan crowd with Prime Minister Trudeau among friends, it appears the PM forgot that his audience is wider than just the room.

Trudeau’s comments came Tuesday evening during an event hosted by the Equal Voice Foundation, a group dedicated to increasing gender representation in Canadian politics.

Throughout World War 2 and in the year following the defeat of NAZI Germany, General George S. Patton often found himself in the doghouse over comments he made in talks with the press at the time. The Allied Powers efforts at de-Nazification were hammered by comments by Patton that in NAZI Germany to be an official at any level required NAZI party membership were taken by the press equating that membership to being a Democrat or a Republican in the United States.

The echoes of the General’s words led to him being removed as Military Governor of Bavaria.

History is loaded with examples that clearly show the power of words spoken during a crisis. Canada’s relationship with the United States has always been full of challenges.

In dealing with President-Elect Trump, Prime Minister Trudeau is either deciding to challenge him personally, or is simply not playing a good name of political chess.

Trudeau’s Remarks on Women’s Rights and Progress

Speaking to the audience, Trudeau expressed concern about what he called regressive forces opposing women’s progress.

“It shouldn’t be that way. It wasn’t supposed to be that way. We were supposed to be on a steady, if difficult sometimes, march towards progress,” Trudeau said. “And yet, just a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time to not elect its first woman president. Everywhere, women’s rights and women’s progress are under attack. Overtly, and subtly.”

He reaffirmed his stance as a feminist and vowed to remain an ally in the fight for gender equality.

Criticism from Elon Musk and Canadian Premiers

The following day, Elon Musk weighed in on Trudeau’s remarks via social media platform X, where he posted, “He’s such an insufferable tool. Won’t be in power for much longer.”

Criticism also came from Canada’s premiers, who met with Trudeau on Wednesday evening to discuss trade and border security issues with the United States.

The meeting occurred against the backdrop of threats from President-elect Donald Trump, who has proposed a 25% tariff on Canadian imports unless stronger border security measures are implemented.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, chair of the Council of the Federation, voiced his disapproval of Trudeau’s remarks during the meeting.

“Donald Trump was elected democratically,” Ford said. “If you like him or you don’t like him, that’s not our issue.” He added that Trudeau’s comments were “not helpful at all” in fostering a united front with the U.S.

Ford suggested that the message had been delivered effectively, noting, “I’m sure Trudeau got the message loud and clear.”

Freeland Defends Trudeau as a Champion for Women

After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland responded to Ford’s criticism, stating in French that Trudeau has always been a champion for women in politics.

Trump Takes Jabs at Trudeau Amid Tariff Tensions

Trudeau’s relationship with the incoming U.S. president has grown increasingly fraught. Trump has used social media to mock Trudeau, recently calling him the “governor” of the “Great State of Canada.”

The jab harkened back to a recent dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, where he jokingly suggested Canada could become the 51st state if Trudeau agreed to U.S. demands. Adding fuel to the fire, Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself atop a mountain with a Canadian flag flying, captioned, “Oh Canada.”

Rising Stakes in Canada-U.S. Relations

The tension underscores the high stakes in Canada’s trade relationship with the U.S. The Trudeau government has been urging premiers and opposition leaders to present a united “Team Canada” front as negotiations intensify.

With a potential economic blow looming from the proposed tariffs, Trudeau’s ability to manage domestic unity while navigating volatile U.S. diplomacy will be critical.