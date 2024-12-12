Nipigon OPP Drug Investigation Leads to Trafficking Charges

(NIPIGON, ON) – A collaborative investigation by the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from the Nipigon Detachment, Northwest Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Northwest Region OPP K-9 unit, has led to significant drug trafficking charges against a local resident.

Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure of Cocaine and Crack Cocaine

On December 10, 2024, officers from the Nipigon OPP Detachment conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11&17 in Nipigon.

During the stop, a search incident to arrest resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine.

Search Warrant Uncovers Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia

The following day, December 11, 2024, OPP officers executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence in Nipigon.

This search led to the additional seizure of suspected crystal methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, Christine WHITE, 49, of Nipigon, Ontario, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Failure to comply with Release Order (two counts), contrary to the Criminal Code.

She is currently in custody, awaiting a future court appearance.

How Residents Can Help Recognize and Report Drug Activity

The OPP relies on the cooperation of residents to report suspicious activity in their communities. Drug trafficking often operates out of residential properties, sometimes referred to as “drug houses.”

Here are common signs that may indicate a property is being used for drug-related activities:

Increased traffic: Frequent short visits by different vehicles or individuals at all hours of the day and night.

Frequent short visits by different vehicles or individuals at all hours of the day and night. Unusual behavior: Visitors who appear nervous, secretive, or hurried.

Visitors who appear nervous, secretive, or hurried. Physical alterations to the property: Covered windows, extensive security measures, or unusual venting.

Covered windows, extensive security measures, or unusual venting. Strong chemical odors: Smells that resemble solvents or ammonia, which may indicate drug production.

Smells that resemble solvents or ammonia, which may indicate drug production. Neglected property: Signs of disrepair or lack of maintenance.

If you notice any of these signs in your neighborhood, report them to the OPP.

Contact Information

Anyone with information about drug trafficking in their community is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those who wish to remain anonymous, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.

By working together, residents and law enforcement can help keep Nipigon and surrounding communities safe from the harmful effects of illegal drugs.