New Ontario Legislation Cracks Down on Encampments, Invests in Housing Solutions

TORONTO, ON – Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced new legislation and a $75.5 million investment aimed at addressing homelessness and illegal drug use in public spaces.

The province plans to introduce the Safer Municipalities Act, 2024, which includes amendments to the Trespass to Property Act to strengthen penalties for repeat offenders.

Additionally, the Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act, 2024 will empower police to issue fines or arrest individuals using illegal drugs in public spaces.

Addressing Homelessness

The $75.5 million investment will support programs providing long-term housing and temporary accommodations for those living in encampments. This includes:

$5.5 million to free up emergency shelter spaces by helping people move into longer-term housing.

$20 million to expand shelter capacity and create temporary accommodation options like tiny homes.

$50 million for ready-to-build affordable housing projects.

“We have heard from the people of Ontario that they want their communities to be safe and clean,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra. “Encampments are a public safety concern and not a solution to homelessness.”

Enhancing Public Safety

The new legislation aims to address concerns about safety and illegal drug use in public spaces.

“Using illegal drugs in public is unacceptable,” stated Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “Everyone should feel safe when going to a park, riding transit, or walking through their neighbourhoods.”

Quotes from Municipal Leaders

Mayors across Ontario expressed support for the government’s plan:

“Premier Ford has found a sensible balance to deal with a complex issue,” said Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

“Today’s announcement represents an important step in addressing the interconnected challenges of health, homelessness and public safety,” added London Mayor Josh Morgan.

“This much needed funding to help transition those in encampments to safer shelter or housing is key,” stated Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie.

A Collaborative Approach

The province emphasized the need for collaboration among all levels of government to address these complex issues.

“Vulnerable people need help to navigate drug addiction, mental health and social supports,” said Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati. “It’s time for tough love and definitive action to help them achieve that and to restore dignity and safety to public spaces.”