LiUNA Local 607 Training Centre Awarded Indigenous Skills and Employment Partner Award

Thunder Bay, ON (December 12, 2024) – The LiUNA Local 607 Training Centre was awarded the Indigenous Skills and Employment Training (ISET) Partner Award. Presented at the Indigenous Skills Employment, Apprenticeship and Development (ISEAD) Conference in Ottawa on November 27, 2024, the award recognizes the training centre’s efforts in building a skilled, inclusive workforce through their partnerships with Indigenous organizations across Northwestern Ontario.

The award recognizes non-Indigenous organizations that demonstrate exemplary partnership and commitment to Indigenous Skills, Employment and Training. Over the past decade, LiUNA Local 607 Training Centre has trained more than 700 Indigenous workers through partnerships with organizations such as the Sioux Lookout Aboriginal Apprenticeship Board, Kiikenomaga Kikenjigewen Employment and Training Services, Matawa Training Centre, Fort William First Nations, and other Indigenous organizations.

“There’s a real demand for skilled workers in our region, and we’re proud to play a part in meeting that need while making the trades more inclusive,” said Andy Nieweglowski, Training Director for LiUNA Local 607 Training Centre. “By working with Indigenous partners and other underrepresented groups, we’re not just filling jobs—we’re helping build a workforce that truly reflects the diversity of our communities.”

Through tailored programming, the centre has consistently addressed barriers to participation, offering apprenticeships in high-demand trades such as Construction Craft Worker and Cement Finisher, as well as training programs across a wide array of high-demand certifications. These efforts contribute to workforce development in Northwestern Ontario while empowering Indigenous trainees to secure meaningful employment in their communities and beyond.

As LiUNA Local 607 Training Centre further expands its programming, the training centre invites additional Indigenous organizations and groups to collaborate in building a stronger, more inclusive skilled trades workforce.