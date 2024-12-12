Alberta Launches Bold Plan to Secure Southern Border from Illegal Activities

Edmonton – NEWS – Alberta is taking decisive action to secure its southern border with the United States, unveiling a comprehensive plan to crack down on illegal drugs, firearms, and unauthorized crossings. The initiative marks a significant step toward bolstering border security and addressing the threats posed by cross-border criminal activities.

Alberta’s move comes following threats from United States President-Elect Donald Trump’s declaration that he will impose a 25% tariff on all goods from Canada.

That move would seriously harm Alberta’s economy.

New Interdiction Patrol Team (IPT)

The cornerstone of Alberta’s new border security strategy is the creation of an Interdiction Patrol Team (IPT) within the Alberta Sheriffs. This dedicated team will focus on intercepting drug smuggling, gun trafficking, and unlawful border crossings.

Premier Danielle Smith emphasized the urgency of addressing border security issues.

“We cannot take concerns about border security lightly. By establishing this new team of sheriffs at our southern border, we are actively working to address security concerns and stop the criminals whose activities are destroying lives on both sides of the border,” said Smith.

The IPT will be equipped with:

51 uniformed officers with tactical weapons.

with tactical weapons. 10 support staff, including dispatchers and analysts.

including dispatchers and analysts. Four drug patrol dogs trained to detect narcotics.

trained to detect narcotics. 10 cold weather drones capable of operating in harsh conditions.

capable of operating in harsh conditions. Four narcotics analyzers for on-the-spot drug testing.

Establishment of a Critical Border Zone

To further enhance enforcement, Alberta will establish a two-kilometre critical border zone under the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act. This zone will allow sheriffs to arrest individuals caught trafficking drugs, smuggling firearms, or attempting unauthorized border crossings—without the need for a warrant.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, Mike Ellis, underscored the importance of these measures.

“Alberta’s government is ramping up border enforcement. Any amount of illegal activity is too much. This effort sends a clear message to offenders that criminal activities like fentanyl trafficking will not be tolerated.”

The critical border zone will not affect individuals travelling legally along Alberta highways and roads.

Unified Approach to Border Security

Alberta Sheriffs, working alongside other law enforcement agencies, are determined to prevent illegal activities from spilling into the province.

“Regardless of what uniform we wear or what agency we represent, law enforcement will aggressively target drug dealers, disrupt the fentanyl trade, and keep our communities safe,” said Angela Kemp, inspector with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

Chief Bob Andrews of Alberta Sheriffs echoed this sentiment, noting the importance of stopping illegal activities at their source to protect the entire province.

A Step Toward Safer Communities

The initiative reflects Alberta’s commitment to safeguarding its communities from the dangers of cross-border crime. With enhanced resources and stronger enforcement mechanisms, the province aims to disrupt illegal networks and reduce the flow of harmful substances like fentanyl.

Residents are encouraged to support these efforts by reporting suspicious activity to local authorities, ensuring Alberta remains a safe and thriving province.