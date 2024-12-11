Two Charged – Kenora OPP Seize Fentanyl and Hydromorphone in Drug Bust

KENORA, ON – Two individuals are facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop by the Kenora OPP Community Street Crime Unit on December 4th, 2024.

Police seized 25.34 grams of fentanyl, two 8mg hydromorphone pills, and evidence of drug trafficking during the stop on Highway 17 East.

36-year-old Julien Theriault of Kenora and 26-year-old Sally Kokokopenace of Grassy Narrows have been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

Possession of a Controlled Substance – hydromorphone

Both individuals are being held in custody pending a bail hearing in Kenora.

The Kenora OPP is committed to community safety and encourages anyone with information about unlawful activity to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).