Scarborough Man Charged with Human Trafficking and Child Pornography Offences

ORILLIA, ON – A 37-year-old Scarborough man is facing 11 charges, including human trafficking and child pornography offences, following a multi-jurisdictional investigation led by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Sheldon Lester Saunders was arrested on November 20th, 2024, as part of Project Shrewsbury, an investigation that began in August 2024. Police allege that Saunders recruited and transported two young females from the Greater Sudbury and Kingston areas to the Greater Toronto Area for the purpose of sex trafficking.
Saunders faces a range of charges, including:
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm
- Advertising Sexual Services
- Procuring a person under 18 years
- Trafficking in Persons under 18 years of age
- Making Child Pornography
- Possession of Child Pornography
He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on December 16th, 2024.
The victims are receiving support services, and police believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact their local police service.
Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy
This investigation was coordinated through the OPP-led Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy (IJFS), which includes 20 participating police agencies across Ontario. The IJFS focuses on identifying and disrupting human trafficking operations across the province.
If you or someone you know needs help, resources are available through the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking at canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca or by calling the national hotline at 1-833-900-1010.
ABOUT THE IJFS
On March 6, 2020, the Government of Ontario announced funding to establish the IJFS, consisting of full-time investigators and analysts who are assigned to participating police agencies across Ontario, including municipal and First Nations, along with additional resources to the OPP. The IJFS assists in identifying, investigating and disrupting multi-jurisdictional human trafficking organizations operating within Ontario.
The 20 participating police agencies include:
- Anishinabek Police Services
- Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
- Barrie Police Service
- Durham Regional Police Service
- Greater Sudbury Police Service
- Halton Regional Police Service
- Hamilton Police Service
- Kingston Police
- London Police Service
- Niagara Regional Police Service
- Ontario Provincial Police
- Ottawa Police Service
- Peel Regional Police
- Peterborough Police Service
- Six Nations Police Service
- Thunder Bay Police Service
- Toronto Police Service
- Treaty Three Police Service
- Windsor Police Service
- York Regional Police