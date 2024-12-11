Scarborough Man Charged with Human Trafficking and Child Pornography Offences

ORILLIA, ON – A 37-year-old Scarborough man is facing 11 charges, including human trafficking and child pornography offences, following a multi-jurisdictional investigation led by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Sheldon Lester Saunders was arrested on November 20th, 2024, as part of Project Shrewsbury, an investigation that began in August 2024. Police allege that Saunders recruited and transported two young females from the Greater Sudbury and Kingston areas to the Greater Toronto Area for the purpose of sex trafficking.

Saunders faces a range of charges, including:

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Advertising Sexual Services

Procuring a person under 18 years

Trafficking in Persons under 18 years of age

Making Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on December 16th, 2024.

The victims are receiving support services, and police believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact their local police service.

Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy

This investigation was coordinated through the OPP-led Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy (IJFS), which includes 20 participating police agencies across Ontario. The IJFS focuses on identifying and disrupting human trafficking operations across the province.

If you or someone you know needs help, resources are available through the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking at canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca or by calling the national hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

ABOUT THE IJFS

On March 6, 2020, the Government of Ontario announced funding to establish the IJFS, consisting of full-time investigators and analysts who are assigned to participating police agencies across Ontario, including municipal and First Nations, along with additional resources to the OPP. The IJFS assists in identifying, investigating and disrupting multi-jurisdictional human trafficking organizations operating within Ontario.

The 20 participating police agencies include: