Northern Ontario First Nations Weather Outlook: December 11–13, 2024

As winter tightens its grip on Northern Ontario, communities across the region are experiencing frigid temperatures, light snow, and biting winds. Here’s a comprehensive weather report for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat for December 11 through 13, 2024.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of -14°C. Barometric pressure is steady at 101.6 kPa. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, resulting in a wind chill of -21°C.

Forecast:

December 11: Cold with low clouds. High of -13°C; low of -21°C.

Cold with low clouds. High of -13°C; low of -21°C. December 12: Morning snow showers with minimal accumulation; otherwise, overcast and very cold. High of -16°C; low of -21°C.

Morning snow showers with minimal accumulation; otherwise, overcast and very cold. High of -16°C; low of -21°C. December 13: Plenty of sunshine but remaining very cold. High of -14°C; low of -22°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:24 AM; sunset at 4:24 PM.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

Current Conditions: Cloudy skies with a temperature of -15°C. Barometric pressure is rising at 101.9 kPa. Winds are from the west-northwest at 18 km/h, producing a wind chill of -25°C.

Forecast:

December 11: Low clouds and windy conditions. High of -14°C; low of -18°C.

Low clouds and windy conditions. High of -14°C; low of -18°C. December 12: Very windy with light snow in the afternoon, accumulating up to 1 cm. High of -11°C; low of -18°C.

Very windy with light snow in the afternoon, accumulating up to 1 cm. High of -11°C; low of -18°C. December 13: Strong winds subsiding; cold with morning low clouds giving way to afternoon sun. High of -16°C; low of -21°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:45 AM; sunset at 4:15 PM.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of -16°C. Barometric pressure is steady at 101.5 kPa. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h, leading to a wind chill of -25°C.

Forecast:

December 11: Light snow in the morning with up to 1 cm accumulation; otherwise, cloudy. High of -17°C; low of -23°C.

Light snow in the morning with up to 1 cm accumulation; otherwise, cloudy. High of -17°C; low of -23°C. December 12: A morning flurry; otherwise, very cold with low clouds. High of -18°C; low of -22°C.

A morning flurry; otherwise, very cold with low clouds. High of -18°C; low of -22°C. December 13: Very cold with plenty of sunshine. High of -15°C; low of -21°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:30 AM; sunset at 4:20 PM.

Sachigo Lake

Current Conditions: Clear skies with a temperature of -27°C. Barometric pressure is rising at 1020 hPa. Winds are calm, resulting in a wind chill of -27°C.

Forecast:

December 11: Morning snow with up to 1 cm accumulation; otherwise, cloudy and very cold. High of -24°C; low of -27°C.

Morning snow with up to 1 cm accumulation; otherwise, cloudy and very cold. High of -24°C; low of -27°C. December 12: Low clouds and very cold. High of -20°C; low of -26°C.

Low clouds and very cold. High of -20°C; low of -26°C. December 13: Mostly sunny. High of -17°C; low of -17°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:40 AM; sunset at 4:10 PM.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

Current Conditions: Cloudy with a temperature of -23°C. Barometric pressure is steady at 101.8 kPa. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, creating a wind chill of -30°C.

Forecast:

December 11: Very cold with light snow and little to no accumulation. High of -21°C; low of -22°C.

Very cold with light snow and little to no accumulation. High of -21°C; low of -22°C. December 12: Low clouds, breezy, and cold. High of -16°C; low of -22°C.

Low clouds, breezy, and cold. High of -16°C; low of -22°C. December 13: Cold with increasing sunshine. High of -18°C; low of -20°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:35 AM; sunset at 4:15 PM.

Sandy Lake

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy with a temperature of -26°C. Barometric pressure is rising at 1022 hPa. Winds are light, resulting in a wind chill of -26°C.

Forecast:

December 11: Cloudy and very cold. High of -24°C; low of -30°C.

Cloudy and very cold. High of -24°C; low of -30°C. December 12: Very cold with low clouds. High of -21°C; low of -27°C.

Very cold with low clouds. High of -21°C; low of -27°C. December 13: Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold. High of -15°C; low of -17°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:38 AM; sunset at 4:12 PM.

Pikangikum

Current Conditions: Clear skies prevail in Pikangikum, where the temperature stands at -22°C. The barometric pressure is steady at 1019 hPa, and a light northwest breeze of 10 km/h creates a wind chill of -29°C.

Forecast:

December 11: Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries. Winds will pick up slightly, maintaining cold conditions with a high of -20°C and a low of -28°C. Wind chills will feel as cold as -36°C in the evening.

Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries. Winds will pick up slightly, maintaining cold conditions with a high of -20°C and a low of -28°C. Wind chills will feel as cold as -36°C in the evening. December 12: A mix of sun and cloud with occasional flurries. Winds will be light, and the high will remain near -21°C, with a low of -25°C overnight.

A mix of sun and cloud with occasional flurries. Winds will be light, and the high will remain near -21°C, with a low of -25°C overnight. December 13: Sunshine will dominate, offering some visual warmth despite a high of -18°C and an overnight low of -20°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:30 AM, sunset at 4:15 PM.

Cat Lake

Current Conditions: Cloudy skies and light snow showers set the tone in Cat Lake, where the temperature is -24°C. The wind from the northwest at 15 km/h pushes the wind chill down to -32°C.

Forecast:

December 11: Light snow will taper off by afternoon, leading to mostly cloudy skies. The high will reach -22°C, but wind chills will feel closer to -34°C in the morning. The overnight low will plummet to -30°C.

Light snow will taper off by afternoon, leading to mostly cloudy skies. The high will reach -22°C, but wind chills will feel closer to -34°C in the morning. The overnight low will plummet to -30°C. December 12: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of -20°C and wind chills near -38°C in the early morning. Overnight, expect clear skies and a low of -27°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a high of -20°C and wind chills near -38°C in the early morning. Overnight, expect clear skies and a low of -27°C. December 13: Clear and cold conditions will dominate, with a high of -18°C and an overnight low of -22°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:35 AM, sunset at 4:18 PM.

Kasabonika Lake

Current Conditions: A frigid morning in Kasabonika Lake sees temperatures at -26°C under mostly clear skies. The barometric pressure is high at 1023 hPa, and light winds result in a wind chill of -28°C.

Forecast:

December 11: Mostly sunny with brief periods of light snow flurries in the afternoon. Highs will hover around -24°C, with overnight lows plunging to -29°C. Wind chill values will remain dangerously low near -35°C.

Mostly sunny with brief periods of light snow flurries in the afternoon. Highs will hover around -24°C, with overnight lows plunging to -29°C. Wind chill values will remain dangerously low near -35°C. December 12: Clear skies with a high of -23°C, but the wind chill will make it feel closer to -38°C during the morning. Overnight lows will reach -28°C.

Clear skies with a high of -23°C, but the wind chill will make it feel closer to -38°C during the morning. Overnight lows will reach -28°C. December 13: Another sunny day with frigid highs of -21°C and lows of -25°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:40 AM, sunset at 4:15 PM.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

Current Conditions: Temperatures at Neskantaga currently sit at -24°C under mostly cloudy skies, with a wind chill of -31°C caused by moderate northwest winds at 20 km/h.

Forecast:

December 11: Light snow showers are possible early, clearing to partly cloudy skies by afternoon. High of -22°C, low of -28°C. Wind chills as cold as -37°C in the evening.

Light snow showers are possible early, clearing to partly cloudy skies by afternoon. High of -22°C, low of -28°C. Wind chills as cold as -37°C in the evening. December 12: Cold but sunny, with a high near -21°C and an overnight low of -29°C.

Cold but sunny, with a high near -21°C and an overnight low of -29°C. December 13: Clear skies will persist, with temperatures reaching a high of -19°C during the day and falling to -24°C at night.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:40 AM, sunset at 4:10 PM.

Summer Beaver

Current Conditions: Clear and cold, with temperatures at -25°C. Winds are calm, keeping the wind chill steady at -25°C.

Forecast:

December 11: A quiet day with sunny skies and a high of -22°C, though the wind chill may make it feel closer to -33°C in the morning. Overnight lows will drop to -30°C.

A quiet day with sunny skies and a high of -22°C, though the wind chill may make it feel closer to -33°C in the morning. Overnight lows will drop to -30°C. December 12: A mix of sun and cloud, with highs of -23°C and a low of -29°C. Frostbite risks persist throughout the day.

A mix of sun and cloud, with highs of -23°C and a low of -29°C. Frostbite risks persist throughout the day. December 13: Bright sunshine will offer no thaw, with a high of -19°C and an overnight low of -25°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:38 AM, sunset at 4:15 PM.

Peawanuck

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy skies in Peawanuck bring temperatures of -22°C, with northwest winds of 10 km/h creating a wind chill of -29°C.

Forecast:

December 11: Light snow possible in the morning, followed by cloudy skies. High of -19°C, with lows near -25°C. Wind chills will hover around -34°C in the evening.

Light snow possible in the morning, followed by cloudy skies. High of -19°C, with lows near -25°C. Wind chills will hover around -34°C in the evening. December 12: Mostly sunny and cold, with highs near -20°C and overnight lows around -26°C.

Mostly sunny and cold, with highs near -20°C and overnight lows around -26°C. December 13: A clear day with highs of -18°C and lows of -22°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:48 AM, sunset at 4:05 PM.

Attawapiskat

Current Conditions: A cloudy start to the day with temperatures at -21°C and a wind chill near -30°C, due to northwest winds at 15 km/h.

Forecast:

December 11: Cloudy with occasional light snow. High near -19°C, with lows dropping to -26°C. Wind chills could reach -35°C overnight.

Cloudy with occasional light snow. High near -19°C, with lows dropping to -26°C. Wind chills could reach -35°C overnight. December 12: A cold but sunny day with a high of -21°C and overnight lows around -27°C.

A cold but sunny day with a high of -21°C and overnight lows around -27°C. December 13: Clear skies, with highs near -18°C and lows of -24°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:40 AM, sunset at 4:10 PM.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With temperatures ranging between -25°C and -35°C wind chills across these communities, thermal base layers, insulated coats, and windproof outerwear are essential. Protect exposed skin with scarves or balaclavas, and wear insulated gloves and boots. Frostbite risks are significant, so limit outdoor exposure.

Weather Trivia

Northern Ontario’s extreme cold is legendary. Did you know Fort Severn holds the record for the coldest wind chill recorded in Ontario at -58°C?