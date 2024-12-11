Extreme Cold Warning: Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Bone-Chilling Temperatures Grip the Region

DRYDEN – WEATHER ALERT – An Extreme Cold Warning has been issued for Dryden and Vermilion Bay as frigid arctic air and biting winds drive wind chill values to dangerously low levels. Temperatures along the Manitoba border are expected to generate wind chill values between -35°C and -38°C throughout the day, with conditions worsening to -40°C or lower this evening and overnight. These extreme conditions are anticipated to persist through Thursday night, with slight moderation during the day.

Current Conditions

Temperature: -20°C

Wind: Northwest 20 km/h

Wind Chill: Feels like -35°C

Barometric Pressure: 101.6 kPa and steady

Risks and Precautions

Extreme cold poses a risk to everyone, but young children, older adults, individuals with chronic conditions, outdoor workers, and those without proper shelter are especially vulnerable. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin under these conditions.

Wear insulated layers, windproof outerwear, and cover all exposed skin with scarves, mittens, and face protection. Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Ensure elderly family members, friends, and neighbors are warm and safe.

Ensure elderly family members, friends, and neighbors are warm and safe. Protect Your Pets: If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside. Vehicle Preparedness: Keep emergency supplies in your car, including blankets, extra clothing, and jumper cables.

Forecast for Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Today: Mainly cloudy skies with flurries tapering off. High of -17°C, but wind chills will remain near -38°C throughout the day.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with wind chill values reaching -40°C. Overnight low will dip to -27°C.

Thursday, December 12: A mix of sun and cloud. Winds will lighten, with temperatures reaching a high of -21°C. Wind chills will remain severe, near -39°C in the morning, moderating slightly to -30°C by afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear skies with wind chills falling back to -40°C.

Emergency Preparedness Tips

Keep mobile phones charged in case of an emergency.

Ensure all outdoor pets and livestock are protected from the cold.

Monitor local weather updates for changes in conditions.

Historic Weather Trivia

Dryden’s coldest recorded temperature on December 11 was -38.4°C, reminding us that these frigid conditions are part of the region’s challenging winters.