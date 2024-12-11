Dryden Resident Faces Drug Trafficking Charges After Police Raid

DRYDEN, ON – A 31-year-old Dryden resident is facing multiple drug trafficking charges following a police raid on a St. Charles Street residence.

On December 10th, 2024, members of the Dryden OPP Community Street Crime Unit, along with officers from several other units, executed a search warrant at the residence.

Police seized a variety of suspected illicit drugs, including:

Cocaine

Crack Cocaine

Fentanyl

Methamphetamine

Hydromorphone

Oxycodone

Daniel Fournier was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts)

Failure to comply with a release order (two counts)

Fournier has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Kenora on December 12th, 2024.

The OPP urges anyone with information about drug trafficking to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Remember if YOU don’t want the needless trauma caused by illegal drug dealers in our communities, your help can make a difference.