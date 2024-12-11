December 11 2024 – Toronto Weather: Foggy Start with Cooler Days Ahead

Fog Advisory in Effect

TORONTO – WEATHER – Toronto is waking up to dense fog this morning, with visibility dropping to near zero in some areas. The fog advisory remains in place for the city as the thick mist persists into the morning hours. Drivers should exercise caution, reduce speeds, and be prepared for sudden visibility changes. If you are flying check with your airline.

Currently, the temperature is 5°C under misty skies, with humidity at 100%, creating a damp and chilly atmosphere. The wind from the west at 7 km/h isn’t enough to clear the fog quickly, and visibility is limited to 5 km. The barometric pressure is 100.6 kPa and falling, indicating that weather changes are on the way.

Today: A Rainy and Cloudy Transition

As the fog dissipates later this morning, the day will remain mostly cloudy. There’s a 40% chance of rain showers before noon, turning to steady rain near midday. By the afternoon, rain may transition into a mix of flurries or showers as temperatures hover around 4°C. Winds will strengthen, becoming westerly at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. The UV index remains low at 1, so you won’t need those sunglasses today.

Tonight: Windy and Chilly

The evening will bring mainly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries. Winds will pick up significantly from the southwest, reaching speeds of 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. Temperatures will plunge to -5°C, but the wind chill will make it feel like a biting -14°C.

Thursday: Flurries and Gusty Winds

Thursday will be a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30% chance of flurries lingering through the day. Winds will increase to 40 km/h from the southwest, gusting up to 60 km/h. The high will be -5°C, but it will feel much colder with a wind chill of -14°C. The UV index will remain low at 1.

Thursday night will clear up as temperatures dip to -9°C, making for a crisp, cold night.

Friday: Bright but Cool

Friday brings sunny skies, lifting spirits despite a high of -3°C. Cloudy periods will develop overnight, with a low of -7°C, as the weather begins to moderate slightly.

Saturday: A Milder Weekend

By Saturday, temperatures will climb to 3°C under cloudy skies. The night will stay above freezing with a low of 1°C, a brief reprieve from the week’s chill.

Historic Weather Trivia for December 11

On this date, Toronto’s record high was a balmy 13.3°C in 1966, while the record low was a frosty -18.3°C in 1876. Today’s mild conditions are far from historic but mark a shift toward cooler days ahead.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today, consider a waterproof jacket or umbrella as showers and mist dominate. As temperatures drop tonight, switch to insulated outerwear, gloves, and a hat. By Thursday, wind-resistant clothing will be essential to combat the biting wind chills.