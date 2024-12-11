December 11 2024: Thunder Bay Weather: A Frosty, Snowy Midweek Forecast

Chilly Conditions with Light Snow Today

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – As Thunder Bay greets Wednesday morning, it’s a crisp -11°C with light snow drifting through the air. The barometric pressure is at 101.2 kPa and falling, signaling potential weather shifts. With a dew point of -12.7°C and 88% humidity, the chill is palpable. A westerly breeze at 8 km/h adds to the briskness, making it feel like -16°C with the wind chill. Visibility is decent at 19 km, though keep an eye out for flurries reducing visibility at times.

Today’s weather will feature periods of light snow tapering off by the afternoon, followed by mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of lingering flurries. Winds will pick up from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, keeping the temperature steady near -10°C. The wind chill will hover around a frosty -19°C, so bundle up if heading outside.

A Frigid Night Ahead

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries in the evening. The northwest winds will persist at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, as temperatures plummet to -20°C. The wind chill will intensify to -29°C overnight, bringing a high risk of frostbite. Stay warm and consider layering up if you’re venturing outdoors.

Thursday Brings Sunshine and Bitter Cold

Thursday’s weather offers a bright respite with mainly sunny skies. The northwest wind will continue at 20 km/h, keeping the day brisk. The high will be -16°C, but the morning wind chill will feel like a bone-chilling -30°C, moderating to -25°C by the afternoon. Frostbite risk remains high, so winter essentials are a must.

The clear skies extend into Thursday night as temperatures drop further to -22°C, offering a perfect opportunity to stargaze—just make sure to bundle up tightly.

Friday: A Bright and Cold Day Ahead

Friday will be another sunny day with a high of -14°C, followed by a clear night with a low of -19°C. The dry, clear weather promises to lift spirits but keep that heavy winter gear handy.

Historic Weather Trivia for December 11

On this day in Thunder Bay’s weather history, the record high was a balmy 6.7°C, while the record low plunged to an icy -34.4°C. Today’s forecast sits comfortably (or uncomfortably) closer to the frigid end of the spectrum.

What to Wear: Survival Edition

With frigid temperatures and biting wind chills, dress in layers, including a thermal base layer, a warm insulated coat, gloves, a hat, and sturdy winter boots. Frostbite can develop quickly under these conditions, so covering exposed skin is crucial.