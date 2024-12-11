December 11 2024: Extreme Cold Warning: Northwestern Ontario Braces for Bitter Temperatures

Extreme Cold Warning Overview

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for Kenora, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Ear Falls, Red Lake, Emo, Ignace, English River, and Raith, as dangerously low wind chill values descend on the region. Wind chills will range between -35°C to -38°C throughout the day and worsen to -40°C or lower this evening and overnight. These extreme conditions are expected to persist into Thursday night, with only slight moderation during daytime hours.

Current Conditions Across Northwestern Ontario

Kenora: -23°C, wind chill of -34°C, northwest winds at 20 km/h.

-23°C, wind chill of -34°C, northwest winds at 20 km/h. Fort Frances: -20°C, wind chill of -30°C, northwest winds at 18 km/h.

-20°C, wind chill of -30°C, northwest winds at 18 km/h. Atikokan: -19°C, wind chill of -29°C, light snow and light winds.

-19°C, wind chill of -29°C, light snow and light winds. Red Lake: -25°C, wind chill of -36°C, northwest winds at 22 km/h.

-25°C, wind chill of -36°C, northwest winds at 22 km/h. Ignace and English River: -21°C, wind chill of -33°C, moderate northwest winds.

Risks and Precautions

Extreme cold poses significant risks, especially for vulnerable populations including young children, older adults, those with chronic illnesses, and individuals working or exercising outdoors.

Dress in Layers: Insulated, windproof clothing is essential. Cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite, which can develop in minutes in these conditions.

Insulated, windproof clothing is essential. Cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite, which can develop in minutes in these conditions. Monitor Vulnerable Individuals: Check in on elderly neighbors, friends, and family.

Check in on elderly neighbors, friends, and family. Vehicle Safety: Ensure vehicles are equipped with emergency supplies like extra blankets, warm clothing, and jumper cables.

Ensure vehicles are equipped with emergency supplies like extra blankets, warm clothing, and jumper cables. Pet Safety: Bring pets indoors; extreme cold can be as hazardous for animals as it is for humans.

Detailed Weather Forecast

Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and Whitedog:

Today: Mainly cloudy with scattered flurries. High of -21°C, wind chill near -38°C.

Mainly cloudy with scattered flurries. High of -21°C, wind chill near -38°C. Tonight: Clear and dangerously cold. Low of -28°C, with wind chill values plunging to -40°C or lower .

Clear and dangerously cold. Low of -28°C, with wind chill values plunging to . Thursday: Sunshine with light winds, but frigid. High of -22°C, wind chill values near -39°C in the morning and moderating to -30°C in the afternoon.

Sunshine with light winds, but frigid. High of -22°C, wind chill values near -39°C in the morning and moderating to -30°C in the afternoon. Thursday Night: Clear and cold, with wind chills approaching -40°C again.

Fort Frances and Atikokan:

Today: Overcast with a 40% chance of flurries. High near -18°C, wind chill of -36°C this morning.

Overcast with a 40% chance of flurries. High near -18°C, wind chill of -36°C this morning. Tonight: Partly cloudy, temperatures dropping to -27°C. Wind chill values near -40°C overnight.

Partly cloudy, temperatures dropping to -27°C. Wind chill values near -40°C overnight. Thursday: Mainly sunny but no respite from the cold. High of -21°C, with wind chills near -37°C in the morning and -29°C by afternoon.

Red Lake and Ear Falls:

Today: Cloudy skies with light flurries. High of -22°C, wind chill values near -37°C.

Cloudy skies with light flurries. High of -22°C, wind chill values near -37°C. Tonight: Clear and frigid, with lows of -30°C. Wind chill values falling to -40°C or lower.

Clear and frigid, with lows of -30°C. Wind chill values falling to -40°C or lower. Thursday: Bright skies but bitterly cold. Morning wind chills of -40°C, easing to -31°C by the afternoon.

Ignace, English River, and Raith:

Today: Light snow ending by the afternoon. High near -20°C, wind chill of -35°C.

Light snow ending by the afternoon. High near -20°C, wind chill of -35°C. Tonight: Clear skies with temperatures falling to -27°C and wind chill values near -40°C.

Clear skies with temperatures falling to -27°C and wind chill values near -40°C. Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -21°C. Morning wind chills near -38°C, improving slightly to -28°C by the afternoon.

Emergency Tips

Shelter and Warmth: Stay indoors whenever possible and avoid prolonged exposure to the cold.

Stay indoors whenever possible and avoid prolonged exposure to the cold. Travel Safety: Avoid unnecessary travel, but if driving, ensure your vehicle is equipped with emergency supplies.

Avoid unnecessary travel, but if driving, ensure your vehicle is equipped with emergency supplies. Frostbite Awareness: Watch for early signs of frostbite, including pale or numb skin. If symptoms occur, seek medical help immediately.

Watch for early signs of frostbite, including pale or numb skin. If symptoms occur, seek medical help immediately. Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) would like to remind residents to be ready for cold temperatures this winter. One way to be prepared is to check the weather forecast before you head out.

Whenever temperatures are expected to be dangerously low, Environment Canada will issue an extreme cold weather warning for the region. A cold weather warning is issued when the temperature or wind chill is expected to reach -40°C/-40°F for at least two hours.

Cold weather can cause injuries like frostbite, even at temperatures of -15°C. As shown by the image below, the risk of frostbite can vary by a combination of time, temperature and wind speed. As the temperature drops, and the wind speed increases, the risk of cold-related injuries also increases.Frostbite occurs when blood flow to your hands, feet and exposed skin is restricted because of the cold.

Skin may appear pale, grey waxy, and you may notice numbness and swelling. Exposed skin can become frostbitten in minutes and in severe cases frostbite can result in amputation.

Extreme cold can also be life threatening. Prolonged exposure to extreme cold can result in hypothermia. Hypothermia occurs when your body temperature drops too low, and it can lead to organ failure and death.Stay safe by dressing warmly in layers, remaining dry, and keeping active. Limit your time outside if it is very cold. If you are travelling keep a winter driving survival kit in your vehicle and stay up-to-date with road conditions.

Historic Weather Trivia

Red Lake holds a record low temperature of -45°C on a frigid December day in 1983, demonstrating that extreme cold is a hallmark of winters in this region.