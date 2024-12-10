Thunder Bay: Water bill delivery delayed for some residents

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Due to the ongoing Canada Post strike the delivery of water bills has been delayed for residents in Section 1, which includes the Red River, Current River, Woodcrest and Grandview areas, as well as remote and country areas such as Rosslyn and Riverdale.

These bills, originally scheduled for mailing after water meter readings in October, will be sent out as soon as Canada Post resumes operations. Residents are advised that while the bills will display a due date of December 13, this date will be extended to allow additional time to pay. The new due date will be communicated via the City’s website and other channels once postal services resume.

Pre-authorized payment plans

Residents enrolled in pre-authorized payment plans will have their payments adjusted to reflect the changes caused by the postal strike.

Updates will be issued as they are available

Residents in Section 1 who are registered to receive water meter reading reminders should have already received updates about this delay. Those that aren’t signed up can visit the City’s website to register for the water meter reading reminder service and stay informed about future updates via email, telephone, or text message.

The City will continue to share updates about the postal strike and its impact on water billing on the website and through local media.

Contact the Revenue Office at 807-625-2255 with any questions.