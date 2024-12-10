2,000 EVs Can Charge Simultaneously at State-of-the-Art Facility

In a major development for sustainable urban living, Terry Hui, President and CEO of Concord Pacific, has spearheaded the creation of the world’s largest EV charging parkade at Concord Brentwood in Burnaby, BC, Canada. Less than a year after delivering Central London’s largest EV parkade, Concord Pacific has taken another giant leap toward its vision of green infrastructure.

The facility boasts an impressive capacity to quick-charge nearly 2,000 vehicles at once. This achievement is part of Concord Pacific’s Brentwood development, a ten-tower project in the heart of the Brentwood community.

At the heart of Concord Pacific’s efforts is Terry Hui, whose dedication to sustainable urban development dates back to his 2015 pledge at a UN Global Citizen’s Laureate dinner to integrate green infrastructure into all future Concord projects.

“This milestone is in keeping with our longstanding commitment to sustainable future communities,” said Hui. “Our portfolio of wind, solar, and hydro projects has expanded significantly over the past 15 years. Infrastructure like this helps close the loop on sustainable transportation options.”

The Concord Brentwood parkade reflects this commitment with 1,974 EV-ready spaces, each equipped with individual power monitoring and 24/7 charging access. Its electrical infrastructure can handle simultaneous charging for all vehicles, showcasing a technological edge that aligns with Concord’s broader clean energy initiatives.

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley praised the parkade as a step forward for the city’s carbon neutrality goals. “Achieving carbon neutrality is a community-wide effort that includes residents and businesses in Burnaby, and it’s great to see Concord moving forward with this development,” said Hurley. “Making it easier for folks to drive electric vehicles, ride their bike, or take transit will help us cut down on carbon emissions and achieve our climate goals faster.”

The facility is strategically located less than half a kilometer from the Brentwood SkyTrain station. Future phases of the Hillside community will integrate a bicycle network connecting Burnaby and Vancouver, reinforcing Concord’s focus on transit-oriented development.

For residents like Grace Quan, President of the Hillside East Strata Council, the 100% EV-ready parkade was a decisive factor in choosing Concord Brentwood. “As someone who works in the green energy field, I felt Concord Pacific’s decision to make our parkade fully EV accessible was a bold move that proves it can be done,” Quan said. “Knowing this development supports EV owners, I had no hesitation in buying here as the value of the EV charging will carry well into the future.”

Under Terry Hui’s leadership, Concord Pacific has set itself apart as a pioneer in green energy and sustainable development. Beyond residential projects, Concord Green Energy has emerged as a leader in clean energy, with a portfolio spanning hydro, solar, and wind initiatives across five Canadian provinces.

The company’s marquee projects include the $5 billion, 375 MW Amisk Hydroelectric project in Alberta, which is expected to generate 1,000 construction jobs and bring $4 billion in economic activity to the region. Together with other ventures, Concord Green Energy’s power projects are expected to produce over one gigawatt of clean energy.

The new EV parkade at Concord Brentwood is a testament to Terry Hui’s forward-thinking leadership and Concord Pacific’s dedication to sustainability. Following last year’s success in Central London, where the company delivered the largest EV parkade with 151 charging stalls, Concord is proving that scalable green infrastructure can transform urban living across continents.

As Concord Pacific continues to innovate under Hui’s stewardship, its projects serve as a model for how cities can align with environmental goals while enhancing quality of life for their residents.

“Private sector leadership is essential for achieving global sustainability targets,” said Hui. “At Concord Pacific, we believe in creating communities that work for the environment and for the people who live in them.”

This visionary project not only raises the bar for EV infrastructure in Canada but also sets a global precedent for integrating green energy solutions into urban planning. For investors, residents, and city planners alike, Terry Hui and Concord Pacific’s bold moves in sustainability are worth watching.