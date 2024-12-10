Prevent Porch Pirates from Grinching Your Holiday Season

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – As holiday gift-giving ramps up, so does the risk of mail theft. December and January are typically the months with the highest number of reported mail thefts. Despite ongoing disruptions like the Canada Post strike, Amazon, along with UPS, Purolator, Federal Express and other deliveries are still making their way to doorsteps across Ontario.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant to protect their mail and homes.

How to Protect Your Packages

If you’re ordering online or sending gifts through the mail, follow these tips to reduce the chances of theft:

Choose Secure Delivery Options: Whenever possible, opt for “signature required” delivery or provide specific instructions for delivery drivers to leave items out of sight.

Track Your Shipments: Use tracking to monitor when packages arrive, allowing you or a trusted neighbor to retrieve them quickly.

Schedule Deliveries When You're Home: Arrange deliveries to align with times when someone is available to accept them.

Use a Pick-Up Location: Have packages sent to a delivery service pick-up point, a free and secure option for large or valuable items.

Install Security Features: Doorbell cameras and motion-sensor lights can deter opportunistic thieves.

Avoid Sending Cash: Never send cash or other forms of payment through the mail.

Be Vigilant: Report any suspicious activity near mailboxes or doorsteps to your local police immediately.

One way to stop porch pirates in their tracks is simple. Shopping locally. Of course that means making sure thieves don’t steal from your vehicle.

Tips for Travelers

For those leaving town to visit friends and family, it’s important to secure your home before departing:

Clear Your Mailbox: Ensure no mail or packages are left visible, signaling that no one is home.

Enlist a Neighbor's Help: Ask a neighbor to shovel snow and keep an eye on your property to give the impression that someone is around.

Lock Doors and Windows: Double-check all entry points and consider using motion-sensor lights outside and timers for indoor lights to create the illusion of activity.

Stay Proactive, Stay Safe

Taking these steps can help safeguard your home and belongings during the busy holiday season. By staying alert and prepared, you can ensure that your celebrations remain joyful and theft-free.

For more information or to report suspicious activity, contact your local police.