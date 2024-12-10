New Paid Parking Hours Now in Effect Across Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay – NEWS – December 10, 2024 – Thunder Bay drivers should take note of new paid parking enforcement hours now in effect citywide. Parking is now enforced from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, at all surface lots, waterfront areas, and on-street meters in downtown cores and the Westfort area.

Reduced Enforcement Hours

These new hours, approved by City Council on December 9, replace the previous enforcement times of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The rates remain unchanged:

Meters and Surface Lots: $2.00 per hour, available in 15-minute increments ($0.50).

$2.00 per hour, available in 15-minute increments ($0.50). Market Square Waterfront Lot: $3.00 per hour.

Municipal Parking Services Supervisor Jonathan Paske confirmed that officers have been instructed to stop enforcement outside the new 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. timeframe immediately.

Complimentary Holiday Parking

Beginning December 16, the city will offer free holiday parking at all surface lots and metered spaces. This initiative runs until January 1, 2025, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy downtown shopping and festivities without parking fees.

End of Construction Zone Parking Exemption

Also on December 16, the Construction Zone Parking Exemption in the downtown north core will be discontinued. Yellow meter hoods will be removed, aligning this change with the start of the complimentary holiday parking period.

Parkade Rates Unaffected

Thunder Bay’s parkades will continue to operate under a flat $5.00 rate per visit, with payment required upon exit.

For further details about parking rates, enforcement hours, or calendar parking, visit thunderbay.ca/parking.

These changes aim to simplify parking for residents while encouraging downtown visits during the holiday season.