Thunder Bay – December 10, 2024 – Red River Road will be closed between Hill Street and High Street on Wednesday, Dec. 11, to allow for the completion of watermain repairs.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. and conclude Wednesday evening.

During the closure, access to Winnipeg Avenue and Summit Avenue will be available via Beresford Street.

Sidewalk access will be disrupted on the north side of Red River Road as work proceeds.