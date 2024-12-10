Cole Diamond, Founder of Coinsquare, On What to Expect From the Crypto Market in 2025

It’s a bit of an understatement to say that cryptocurrency has had a bumpy ride in the decade and a half since it was first conceived and unveiled to the market.

During the late 2000s, when crypto was largely unknown to the public, the general sentiment of financial industry insiders was that it was a fever dream of the few who had developed it, and investing in it was a fool’s errand. Fast forward a few years later and suddenly it had become the darling of Wall Street vanguard types and trendsetters, although it was still not quite accepted by traditional investors and financial institutions.

Then came the glory years, when Bitcoin and other established cryptocurrencies rocketed steadily upward in value, garnering a load of positive press and making believers out of many skeptics.

Now, as the calendar is about to turn over to 2025, crypto seems poised to make big gains once more, bolstered by positive signals from some of the world’s central banks about possibly adopting a reserve supply, and basking in the praise of the incoming presidential administration in the United States.

There’s no denying that crypto can be volatile, especially when compared with more traditional currencies and assets. Over the years, it has achieved mindboggling highs and record-setting lows. So, what is the average investor to make of it these days? Is cryptocurrency in for another big year? Will it collapse, just as all its detractors have long predicted? Or will it evolve into a more stable and predictable asset class?

Helping us make sense of what to expect from the digital currency sector in 2025 is Cole Diamond, a widely acknowledged authority on the subject. In 2017, Cole co-founded Coinsquare, and quickly grew it into Canada’s leading crypto marketplace and broker-dealer, eventually raising over $100 million. He is also the co-founder of Tetra Trust, Canada’s first digital asset custodian. Although these days Cole is focused on other enterprises (he’s about to launch a new tech/automotive company called Trade In, and maintains a controlling interest in the food delivery service Ghost Kitchens International, among other ventures), he still keeps a watchful eye on the world of cryptocurrency.

“Cryptocurrency is at a crossroads,” he explains. “And while I will not make any recommendations about it one way or the other, I am well situated to make a few observations about the industry overall. My first observation: crypto adoption is accelerating, not just among retail investors but also at the institutional level. We’re seeing major financial players who were once skeptical dipping their toes in the water. That’s an incredibly positive sign, and it’s a testament to crypto’s staying power.”

Cole Diamond also points out the growing acknowledgment in the industry about the inevitability of regulation, particularly in light of 2024’s unprecedented market turbulence. “Regulation is coming, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” he notes. “Governments around the world are looking to introduce clear frameworks for cryptocurrencies. While some fear that regulation will stifle innovation, I think an argument can be made that it will provide some much-needed clarity and stability, which are critical for long-term growth in the crypto sphere.”

Another key trend Cole highlights is the rise of blockchain technology beyond financial applications. “Blockchain was first developed to record and verify cryptocurrency transactions securely, but it’s proving its value in industries far outside of that purview—places like supply chain management, healthcare, and even automotive technology. The underlying technology has far more applications than people realize, and its potential is only just starting to be tapped.”

As for 2025, Cole Diamond is optimistic but realistic. “We’ve seen cycles before. The key is to focus on the fundamentals—how crypto is being used, how it’s being integrated into the broader economy, and how it’s addressing real-world problems. That’s what will determine its future.”

His parting words, however, carry a bold prediction: “My final prediction is a big one, and that is 2025 will be the year crypto gains full acceptance by the last remaining holdouts as to its long-term viability. It’s not going anywhere. No matter what views certain people may have about it, it’s simply a fact of life now, and I think we’re finally reaching a point where everyone will concede that.”