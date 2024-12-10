Cody Mitchell Locke Faces Child Luring and Pornography Charges

THUNDER BAY, ON – A 32-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing serious charges related to child luring and child pornography following an investigation by the Thunder Bay Police Service Cyber Crime Unit.

Cody Mitchell Locke turned himself in to police on Tuesday, December 10th, after an investigation that began earlier this year. Police allege that Locke was uploading child sexual abuse material and communicating with a minor in the United States, exchanging sexually explicit material.

A search warrant executed at Locke’s residence resulted in the seizure of several electronic devices.

Locke faces a slew of charges under the Criminal Code of Canada, including:

Luring a Child (x2): Section 172.1(1)(b), which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.

Section 172.1(1)(b), which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment. Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Child: Section 171.1(1)(b), with a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.

Section 171.1(1)(b), with a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment. Indecent Exposure to a Person Under 16: Section 173(2), with a maximum penalty of 18 months imprisonment.

Section 173(2), with a maximum penalty of 18 months imprisonment. Making Child Pornography (x3): Section 163.1(2), carrying a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.

Section 163.1(2), carrying a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment. Possession of Child Pornography: Section 163.1(4), with a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

Section 163.1(4), with a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment. Accessing Child Pornography: Section 163.1(4.1), with a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment.

Locke appeared in court on Tuesday and was released with conditions pending a future court date.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact Detective Constable Joel Manherz at (807) 684-1200 ext. 4115. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers children face online. Parents and guardians are encouraged to be vigilant about their children’s online activities and to report any suspicious behavior to the police or Cybertip.ca.