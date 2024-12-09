Winter Storm Warning Continues for Fort Frances and Surrounding Areas

Fort Frances, Red Gut FN, Emo, and Rainy River Under Snowfall Siege

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER DESK – A Winter Storm Warning and Snowfall Warning remain in effect for Fort Frances, Red Gut FN, Emo, and Rainy River. Additional snowfall, gusty winds, and slippery roads are creating difficult conditions for travel and prompting school bus cancellations across the region.

School Bus Cancellations

Due to the inclement weather, school bus service has been canceled for numerous routes, including First Student, Dimit Bus Lines, and others servicing Red Gut FN, Rainy River FN, Seine River FN, and Big Grassy FN.

Current Weather Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CST in Fort Frances, the temperature is -2.9°C under overcast skies with high humidity at 96%. Winds from the east are blowing at 20 km/h, generating a wind chill of -9°C. Barometric pressure is falling at 100.2 kPa, signaling the ongoing storm system.

Monday Forecast: Persistent Snow

Morning through Afternoon: Snow will continue into the afternoon with an additional 2 to 5 cm expected. Winds will shift from the northeast to the northwest later today, holding steady at 20 km/h. The high will be -3°C, with the wind chill making it feel closer to -12°C.

Evening and Overnight: Periods of light snow will taper off this evening, leaving a 30% chance of flurries. Winds will strengthen slightly from the northwest, gusting up to 40 km/h. Overnight, temperatures will drop to -12°C, with the wind chill plunging to -19°C.

Tuesday: Flurries and Bitter Cold

Morning and Afternoon: Cloudy skies will dominate, with a 30% chance of flurries early in the day before light snow resumes by midday. Winds will remain light, and temperatures will peak at -10°C, though the wind chill will feel like -18°C in the morning and -13°C by the afternoon.

Evening and Overnight: A frigid night awaits, with partly cloudy skies and a low of -19°C, accompanied by a bone-chilling wind chill.

Wednesday: A Break in the Snow but Arctic Chill Sets In

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, but temperatures will remain cold, with a high of -15°C. Overnight, clear skies will allow temperatures to plummet to -24°C.

Travel Safety Tips

Drive cautiously on snow-covered roads and reduce speed to match conditions.

Use headlights for better visibility and keep a safe following distance.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle with essentials such as blankets, food, and a flashlight.

Historical Weather Trivia

Fort Frances’ record high for December 9th was 6.8°C in 1953, while the record low was -34.4°C in 1963. Today’s snowy and cold conditions land somewhere in between—quintessential Canadian winter weather!

Wardrobe Recommendations

Bundle up with insulated jackets, warm gloves, and thick boots to stay warm and dry. Don’t forget a scarf and hat to guard against the biting wind chill, especially during evening hours.

Fun Snow Fact

Did you know that 12 inches of snow is roughly equal to just one inch of rain? That’s a lot of fluff for not much water content, which is why snowbanks build up so quickly during heavy snowfall!