Winter Storm Update: Snowfall Continues to Challenge Thunder Bay Roads and Sidewalks

Thunder Bay is under a winter storm warning as 25-30 cm of snow is expected by tonight

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Just as homeowners and business owners are digging their way out of the snow, the City of Thunder Bay is out digging out roads and sidewalks.

Closures:

Due to the snowfall overnight, Oshki-Wenjack will be closed today for everyone’s safety. Please stay warm and safe, and check back on their facebook for for further updates.

This is the latest from the City of Thunder Bay;

Thunder Bay Transit is operating with delays due to today’s challenging weather. Portions of some routes may see cancellations throughout the day due to changing road conditions. Please allow yourself a lot of extra travel time, bundle up and be safe!

⚠️ Road Plowing Update

City road crews began plowing priority routes, including arterial, collector, and transit roads, at 2 a.m. this morning. These routes are expected to be completed at least once by 9 a.m. and will be re-plowed throughout the day as more snow falls. Residential street plowing will begin once the snow subsides and priority routes are cleared.

🚶‍➡️ Sidewalk & Trail Maintenance

Snow clearing for sidewalks on arterial, collector, and core area streets started at 3 a.m. and will continue into tomorrow. Residential sidewalk plowing will commence after priority sidewalk routes are addressed.

🧊 Sanding & Salting Efforts

Sanding and salting operations began yesterday evening at 8 p.m. and continued overnight. Crews will focus on sanding and salting priority routes, extending to residential streets as needed throughout the week.

Stay Informed and Stay Safe

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution as strong winds and blowing snow create large drifts and reduced visibility.