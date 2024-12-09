Weather Desk for Canada for December 9 and 10 2024

THUNDER BAY – National Weather – As Canada gets going for December 9 and 10, 2024, a tapestry of weather conditions unfolds across our vast expanse.

There are winter storm warnings and advisories across Ontario into Manitoba that will impact highway travel.

From the Atlantic shores to the Arctic frontiers, here’s a detailed forecast for key cities, including current conditions, barometric pressures, wind patterns, and any pertinent weather advisories.

Newfoundland and Labrador

St. John’s

Currently, St. John’s is experiencing light rain with temperatures around 6°C. The barometric pressure stands at 100.5 kPa and is falling, accompanied by southeasterly winds gusting up to 80 km/h. A wind warning is in effect, anticipating gusts reaching 100 to 120 km/h along parts of the coast. These strong winds are expected to subside later this morning.

On December 9, anticipate periods of rain in the morning, transitioning to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, with a high near 7°C. The evening will see temperatures drop to -4°C. December 10 brings partly sunny skies with a high around 0°C and a low of -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Begin with waterproof attire for the rain, then switch to warm layers as temperatures decline.

Trivia: St. John’s is renowned for its fog, often dubbed the “Foggiest City in Canada.”

New Brunswick

Saint John

Saint John currently enjoys partly sunny conditions at -8°C, with a barometric pressure of 101.2 kPa and rising. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h. A special weather statement is in effect, forecasting heavy rain and strong southerly winds from Wednesday into Thursday.

December 9 will be breezy with low clouds, possibly giving way to some sun, reaching a high of -2°C and a low of -7°C. On December 10, expect areas of freezing drizzle in the afternoon, with morning snow accumulating minimally. The high will be around 2°C, dipping to 1°C overnight.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing to adapt to fluctuating temperatures, with waterproof gear for potential rain.

Trivia: Saint John holds the title of Canada’s oldest incorporated city, established in 1785.

Nova Scotia

Halifax

Halifax is presently mostly sunny at -2°C, with a barometric pressure of 101.5 kPa and steady. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h.

On December 9, expect partly sunny skies with a high near 1°C and a low of -4°C. December 10 will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with light rain beginning after temperatures rise above freezing, reaching a high of 5°C and a low of 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Warm layers topped with a waterproof jacket for anticipated rain.

Trivia: Halifax’s harbor is one of the world’s largest natural harbors.

Quebec

Quebec City

Currently sunny at -10°C, Quebec City has a barometric pressure of 1020 hPa and is steady, with calm winds. A special weather statement warns of significant rainfall and strong winds expected from Tuesday evening through Thursday.

December 9 will be cloudy and breezy in the afternoon, with a high of -5°C and a low of -7°C. On December 10, anticipate snow accumulating 1-3 cm, with a high around 0°C and a low of -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated clothing and waterproof boots to navigate snow.

Trivia: Quebec City is the only North American city north of Mexico with its original city walls.

Montreal

Montreal is experiencing cloudy conditions at -6°C, with a barometric pressure of 1018 hPa and steady, and light easterly winds. A special weather statement indicates significant rainfall and strong winds anticipated from Tuesday evening through Thursday.

On December 9, expect periods of snow in the afternoon, accumulating 1-3 cm, with a high of -5°C and a low of -6°C. December 10 may bring rain or snow showers, with a high near 4°C and a low of 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered attire with waterproof outerwear for mixed precipitation.

Trivia: Montreal is named after Mount Royal, the triple-peaked hill in the city’s heart.

Ontario

Toronto

Currently cloudy at 2°C, Toronto’s barometric pressure is 1015 hPa and falling, with southeast winds at 20 km/h.

December 9 will be cloudy and windy with light rain, reaching a high of 5°C and a low of 3°C. On December 10, expect low clouds followed by some sun, with a high near 7°C and a low of 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof jacket and umbrella for rain, with layers for warmth.

Trivia: Toronto’s name derives from the Mohawk word “Tkaronto,” meaning “where there are trees standing in the water.”

Greater Sudbury

Sudbury is experiencing snow at -9°C, with a barometric pressure of 1018 hPa and steady, and northeast winds at 25 km/h. A winter weather travel advisory is in effect, forecasting 5 to 10 cm of snow through the evening.

On December 9, expect snow with a high of -4°C and a low of -6°C. December 10 will bring low clouds with a high near 2°C and a low of -9°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Warm clothing with waterproof boots for snowy conditions.

Trivia: Sudbury is home to the Big Nickel, a nine-meter replica of a 1951 Canadian nickel.

Sault Ste. Marie

Currently cloudy at -4°C, Sault Ste. Marie has a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa and steady, with east winds at 20 km/h. December 9 will see light snow accumulating 2–4 cm, with a high of -3°C and a low of -7°C. December 10 will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a high near -1°C and a low of -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter coats, gloves, and insulated boots are necessary for snowy conditions.

Trivia: Sault Ste. Marie, nicknamed “The Soo,” connects Lake Superior and Lake Huron through its historic locks.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay currently reports cloudy conditions at -6°C, with a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa and falling. Winds are from the northeast at 20 km/h. A snowfall warning is in effect, forecasting 10–15 cm of snow through Monday evening. December 9 will bring heavy snow tapering to flurries by late afternoon, with a high of -7°C and a low of -12°C. December 10 will see clearing skies with a high near -10°C and a low of -15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Prepare for significant snow with waterproof outerwear, gloves, and warm layers.

Trivia: Thunder Bay’s Sleeping Giant rock formation is a famous natural landmark and a symbol of the city.

Manitoba

Winnipeg

Winnipeg is under a snowfall warning, with light snow currently falling at -9°C. The barometric pressure is 1008 hPa and steady, with north winds at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. December 9 will feature periods of light snow and blowing snow, with temperatures falling to -12°C by afternoon and a low of -16°C overnight. December 10 will bring sunshine with a high of -11°C and a low of -20°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, including windproof jackets, is essential as wind chills drop into the -20s.

Trivia: Winnipeg experienced its record single-day snowfall in December 1879, with an astounding 47 cm.

Churchill

Currently clear and bitterly cold at -30°C, Churchill’s barometric pressure is 1026 hPa and steady, with light winds. December 9 will bring sunny skies with a high near -24°C and a low of -31°C. December 10 will remain clear, with a high of -26°C and a low of -35°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Extreme cold weather gear, including insulated mittens and face masks, is essential.

Trivia: Churchill is known as the “Polar Bear Capital of the World” and is famous for its Arctic wildlife.

Saskatchewan

Regina

Regina is currently cloudy at -14°C, with a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa and rising. Winds are light from the southeast. December 9 will be partly cloudy with a high of -12°C and a low of -19°C. December 10 will bring increasing clouds, with a high near -11°C and a low of -18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated coats and gloves are necessary to combat the prairie cold.

Trivia: Regina is home to Wascana Centre, one of the largest urban parks in North America.

Saskatoon

Saskatoon currently reports clear skies at -15°C, with a barometric pressure of 1022 hPa and steady. Winds are calm. December 9 will bring sunny skies with a high of -13°C and a low of -18°C. December 10 will see partly cloudy conditions, with a high near -12°C and a low of -22°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Thermal wear and insulated boots are a must for prolonged outdoor exposure.

Trivia: Saskatoon is often referred to as the “City of Bridges,” with eight bridges crossing the South Saskatchewan River.

Alberta

Edmonton

Edmonton currently reports overcast skies at -12°C, with a barometric pressure of 1023 hPa and steady. Winds are calm. December 9 will bring light snow, with a high near -10°C and a low of -17°C. December 10 will remain cloudy with a high of -12°C and a low of -20°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Warm layers with windproof outerwear are essential.

Trivia: Edmonton is known as Canada’s northernmost major city and experiences long winter nights.

Calgary

Calgary is partly cloudy at -9°C, with a barometric pressure of 1019 hPa and rising. Winds are from the southwest at 15 km/h. December 9 will see sunny skies with a high of -6°C and a low of -12°C. December 10 will be mostly sunny, with a high near -8°C and a low of -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Dress in layers with a windproof jacket to block the chill.

Trivia: Calgary frequently experiences Chinooks, warm winds that can raise temperatures dramatically in winter.

British Columbia

Vancouver

Vancouver is rainy at 5°C, with a barometric pressure of 1003 hPa and falling. Winds are from the southeast at 20 km/h. December 9 will bring rain throughout the day, with a high of 8°C and a low of 4°C. December 10 will remain wet, with a high near 9°C and a low of 5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof jackets and boots are a must for navigating the rain.

Trivia: Vancouver’s December rainfall averages 148 mm, making it one of Canada’s wettest cities.

Victoria

Victoria is currently experiencing light rain at 6°C, with a barometric pressure of 1004 hPa and steady. Winds are from the south at 25 km/h. December 9 will bring rain with gusty winds, with a high of 9°C and a low of 5°C. December 10 will be partly sunny, with a high near 8°C and a low of 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing with waterproof outerwear is recommended.

Trivia: Victoria holds the title of Canada’s warmest city in winter, with mild temperatures year-round.

Northern Canada

Dawson City, Yukon

Currently clear at -31°C, with a barometric pressure of 1026 kPa and steady. December 9 will bring sunny skies, with a high near -26°C and a low of -33°C, while December 10 remains frigid with highs near -28°C and lows of -35°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Extreme cold weather gear, including insulated boots and mittens, is mandatory.

Trivia: Dawson City is famed for its Gold Rush history and long, cold winters.

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Yellowknife is clear at -29°C, with a barometric pressure of 1030 kPa and steady. December 9 will be sunny, with a high of -24°C and a low of -31°C, while December 10 brings similar conditions with highs near -25°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade outerwear and face protection are vital.

Trivia: Yellowknife is one of the best places in the world to view the Northern Lights.

Alert, Nunavut

At the top of the world, Alert is currently clear at -38°C, with a barometric pressure of 1032 kPa. December 9 and 10 will be dominated by frigid Arctic air, with highs near -35°C and lows near -42°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Extreme Arctic cold weather gear is necessary to survive in such conditions.

Trivia: Alert is the northernmost permanently inhabited settlement in the world, with no sunlight during December’s polar night.